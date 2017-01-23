Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Tidal announces partnership with Sprint

The Los Angeles Times | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 10:15 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Jay Z's artist-owned streaming service, Tidal, and Sprint announced a new partnership Monday that will give the company's 45 million customers unlimited access to Tidal, including exclusive content.

In the deal, the telecommunications company acquired a 33 percent stake in Tidal; Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure will join Tidal's board of directors. A source familiar with the deal told Billboard that Sprint paid $200 million for its stake in the company and that Jay Z and the company's two dozen artist-owners — Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Coldplay, to name a few — will remain part owners.

“Sprint shares our view of revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential,” Jay Z said in a statement. “Marcelo understood our goal right away, and together we are excited to bring Sprint's 45 million customers an unmatched entertainment experience.”

As part of the partnership, Sprint will establish a dedicated marketing fund specifically for Tidal artists that will afford them “the flexibility to create and share their work with and for their fans.” No further details were given about the marketing fund or the exclusive content the service plans on rolling out in its new partnership.

Exclusive content has bolstered the fledgling, often-maligned service, and 2016 was the company's biggest year yet.

Rihanna worked with Samsung to create an immersive mobile experience called the ANTIdiary, in which users explore multiple rooms that trace the pop star's life story.

Shortly after Rihanna's release, Kanye West used Tidal for the unconventional launch of his latest, “The Life of Pablo.”

