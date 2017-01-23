Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Stock indexes close slightly lower; oil prices slide

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 10:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Energy companies led stock indexes slightly lower Monday as the price of crude oil fell.

Real estate, phone companies and other high-dividend stocks did better than the rest of the market as bond yields headed lower, making those sectors more appealing to investors seeking income.

Investors focused on the latest batch of company earnings and deal news.

“There was that huge rally post-election and things really were running on optimism,” said Lisa Kopp, head of traditional investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “What you're seeing now is people coming back to the idea that the policies aren't exactly clear ... and (President Trump's) ability to actually push everything through exactly the way he wants is uncertain.”

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.40 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,799.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 6.11 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,265.20. The Nasdaq composite index lost 2.39 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,552.94. The Russell 2000, which tracks smaller companies, gave up 4.01 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,347.84.

The major stock indexes were down slightly early Monday and veered little throughout the day as investors sized up company news and developments out of Washington.

At an early White House meeting with business leaders, Trump repeated a campaign promise to cut regulations by at least 75 percent. He also said there would be advantages to companies that make their products in the United States, suggesting he will impose a “substantial border tax” on foreign goods entering the country.

Trump also signed a memorandum announcing the United States' intention to withdraw from the multi-nation trade agreement known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and said he would renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Companies that issued results or outlooks that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts put traders in a selling mood.

McDonald's fell 0.7 percent after the world's biggest hamburger chain reported a fourth-quarter drop in sales at established locations. The decline snapped a streak of five quarters of increases. The stock shed 88 cents to $121.38.

Halliburton slid 2.9 percent after the provider of oil and gas drilling services warned of weaker demand in markets outside North America and its revenue missed forecasts. The stock shed $1.65 to $54.80.

Corporate deal-related news also moved some stocks.

Kate Spade climbed 3.6 percent after Bloomberg News reported that the handbag maker has attracted takeover interest from Coach, Michael Kors and international companies. Kate Spade rose 64 cents to $18.40.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm fell 12.7 percent on news that Apple is suing the maker of semiconductors, one of its major suppliers, for $1 billion in a patent fight. Qualcomm was the biggest decliner among companies in the S&P 500 index, sliding $8 to $54.88.

