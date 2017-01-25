Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

EU asks China to open markets following free trade support

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 9:21 p.m.
REUTERS
Hans Dietmar Schweisgut, the European Union's Ambassador to China, holds a news conference on EU-China relations in Beijing, China, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Updated 3 minutes ago

BEIJING — The European Union ambassador to China welcomed its endorsement of free trade in the face of President Trump's promise to restrict imports and appealed to Beijing on Wednesday to make good on that sentiment by lowering its market barriers.

Hans Dietmar Schweisgut also said it was too early to know how Trump's rejection of an Asian trade pact this week might affect a similar proposed U.S.-European agreement.

Schweisgut's comments reflected the potentially global repercussions of Trump's promises of sweeping change in U.S. trade, climate and foreign policy. That has prompted questions about whether Beijing, which relies on the United States for technology and export markets, might move closer to Europe as a political and commercial partner.

In an implicit criticism of Trump, President Xi Jinping said in a speech last week a “trade war” would harm all sides and called on other governments to reject protectionism. That was despite complaints by trading partners that China is the most closed major economy.

“We appreciate this commitment by China not only to open up its own market but also to very much support and champion an open international trading system,” said Schweisgut at a news conference.

Xi gave no details of possible changes in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, but Schweisgut expressed confidence the comments will lead to “concrete progress” in market opening. He said that is necessary because China has “no level playing field” for foreign companies while Europe is “the most open market in the world.”

United States, European and other foreign companies complain they are barred from or sharply restricted in telecoms, information technology, finance and other promising industries in violation of Beijing's free-trading pledges.

European companies are frustrated that they are blocked from acquiring Chinese assets at a time when China's companies have bought major global brands including German robot maker Kuka.

U.S. companies express similar frustration. In a report last week, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said 81 percent of companies that responded to a survey feel “less welcome in China” than they did in the past. It said most believe China's business environment “discourages investment.”

Asked what impact Europe expects on its proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership with the United States following Trump's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Schweisgut said, “I cannot give you an answer at this stage. It is too early.”

The ambassador gave a similar reply when asked whether European exporters of aircraft, autos and other goods might benefit if Trump raises tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing retaliates by cutting purchases of Boeing jets and other U.S. imports.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.