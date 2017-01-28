Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
As Trump pushes for U.S. manufacturing, 'Made in America' is losing its luster in the fashion world

The Los Angeles Times | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
President Trump has made American manufacturing a top priority, yet many fashion brands that make goods in the United States, such as Santa Ana, Calif., surfwear company Birdwell, are cautious about getting caught up in partisan politics.

LOS ANGELES — Buyers from all over the world flock to Gitman Bros. to get a piece of timeless American style: oxford shirts, plaids and rep ties often cut slightly slimmer to appeal to the trendy and urbane.

But when the company's president, Chris Olberding, attended the venerable menswear trade show Pitti Uomo in Italy this month, the brand's “Made in USA” label was an unexpected liability.

Clients flung jokes at the then-president-elect's expense. There was talk about avoiding travel to the United States during Donald Trump's four-year term. And one of the Ashland, Pa.-company's accounts was almost canceled because a customer wanted to boycott American clothes.

“I felt like the wind got knocked out of me,” Olberding said from Florence. “I always thought it was a good thing to keep our production in the U.S., and all of a sudden the conversation changes because of this one person.”

By all appearances, Trump should be a boon for the “Made in USA” brand. The nation's 45th president swept into office pledging to get American factories humming again.

But the reaction at Pitti Uomo underscores the pitfalls of these polarizing times. Trump by association can act as a double-edged sword.

A backlash against American brands would be a painful and ironic twist for the apparel and footwear companies that have fought to keep production stateside against innumerable odds.

Long before Trump campaigned on the promise of reviving domestic manufacturing, time-tested labels such as Gitman Bros., Filson and Red Wing Shoes were touting their “Made in USA” roots and encouraging customers to buy American menswear at a time when competitors had long fled to cheaper countries.

They rode a wave of popularity in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis as trendsetters began rejecting fast-fashion brands such as H&M and embracing traditionally stodgy ones like Brooks Bros..

Now, some of those same companies, as well as more recently established ones, are wondering what the “Made in USA” label will mean under the new administration. Will it continue to stand for craftsmanship and style, or amount to an endorsement of Trump's policies — or even the president himself?

It's a question made all the more important because many of the labels' newfound fans are ensconced in left-leaning enclaves such as Brooklyn and Los Angeles' Silver Lake.

“Is ‘Made in USA' in danger of becoming ‘Make Made in USA Great Again'?” said Jonathan Wilde, editor of GQ.com, a men's fashion bible that has been at the forefront of reviving interest in so-called heritage American brands.

Wilde sees a contradiction unfolding. On one hand, U.S. apparel makers could benefit from an administration that favors local producers and makes domestic manufacturing more cost effective. On the other, these brands could lose their cool among their prime demographic if Trump turns “Made in America” into a political slogan.

“He can support things that aren't entirely wrong,” Wilde said. “But can you separate that from the rest of him?”

