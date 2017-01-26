Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

U.S. stock indexes drift mostly lower; Dow ekes out gain

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 9:15 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

The Dow Jones industrial average inched further into record territory Thursday, eking out a gain while the broader market indexes drifted lower.

The Dow's gain came a day after closing above 20,000 for the first time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index and Nasdaq composite posted small losses, snapping two days of consecutive record highs.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange. Financial stocks led the gainers, while health care companies lagged the most.

With about 30 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 index serving up earnings this week, the quarterly report cards continued to be a focus for investors Thursday.

The S&P 500 index fell 1.69 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,296.68. The Nasdaq slid 1.16 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,655.18. The Dow rose 32.40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,100.91.

Small-company stocks did worse than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 lost 6.84 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,375.60.

On Thursday, the stock indexes wavered between small gains and losses for most of the day as investors sized up earnings news.

Several companies got a boost after they reported results that exceeded Wall Street's expectations, including Sherwin-Williams. The paint and coatings company also said it expects to complete its $11.3 billion purchase of Valspar within 90 days after making a relatively small divestiture. The stock gained $21.58, or 7.6 percent, to $305.

Traders welcomed an optimistic 2017 forecast and good bookings from Royal Caribbean Cruises. The cruise operator's stock jumped $7.97, or 9.1 percent, to $95.64.

Commerce Department data indicating sales of new U.S. homes fell 10.4 percent in December didn't weigh on PulteGroup. The homebuilder's earnings and sales beat analysts' estimates, lifting its shares 74 cents, or 3.6 percent, to $21.18.

United Rentals led the gainers in the S&P 500. The equipment rentals company announced it would acquire construction company NES Rentals for $965 million. United Rentals rose $12.80, or 11.2 percent, to $127.06.

A slump in toy sales over the holidays dampened Mattel's latest results. The toymaker was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500, sliding $5.57, or 17.7 percent, to $25.99.

Investors also were put off by McKesson's fiscal third-quarter results, which were hurt by weaker-than-expected prices. McKesson lost $12.55, or 8.3 percent, to $138.55.

Whirlpool tumbled 8.5 percent after the appliance maker said Britain's impending departure from the European Union hurt its profits. The stock fell $16.26 to $173.94.

Ford Motor Co. posted one of its best ever full-year profits, enough to trigger $9,000 profit-sharing checks for more than 56,000 hourly workers. The automaker reported a drop in net income of $800 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 due in part to relatively new pension accounting. Safety recalls over a door hatch amounted to another $600 million hit. But those declines were more than made up by earlier quarters for a total net gain of $4.6 billion for the year.

Fiat Chrysler reported improved earnings for the fourth quarter and for 2016 as a whole. For the full year, it saw net profit jump to $1.92 billion from $986 million in 2015 as a more profitable model mix and lower costs helped overcome a sales decline in North American markets.

Beyond the ongoing wave of company earnings reports, investors will be looking Friday to a key gauge of the U.S. economy's health when the Commerce Department delivers its estimate of what the nation's gross domestic product was in the final quarter of 2016.

Major stock indexes overseas were mixed Thursday.

Germany's DAX rose 0.4 percent, while the CAC-40 in France slipped 0.2 percent. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was flat. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 1.8 percent and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.4 percent. Markets in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and other Asian countries are about to begin holidays of varying lengths to mark the lunar new year, curtailing trading across much of the region.

Bond prices rose. The 10-year Treasury yield slid to 2.50 percent from 2.52 percent late Wednesday.

The dollar increased to 114.42 yen from 113.60 on Wednesday. The euro fell to $1.0692 from $1.0743.

Energy prices moved broadly higher.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $1.03, or 2 percent, to close at $53.78 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained $1.16, or 2.1 percent, to close at $56.24 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.54 a gallon, while heating oil added 3 cents to $1.64 a gallon. Natural gas futures rose 5 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $3.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.

In other commodity trading, the price of gold fell $8, or 0.7 percent, to $1,189.80 an ounce. Silver slid 13 cents to $16.85 an ounce. Copper gave up 4 cents to $2.67 a pound.

