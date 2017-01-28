Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

American beef boom appears to be over, squeezing producers such as Tyson Foods

Bloomberg News | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

The U.S. beef boom is probably over.

Thanks to tightening animal supplies and tepid demand, companies including Tyson Foods Inc., the largest U.S. meat processor, and Cargill Inc. are facing plunging profits on every head of cattle they slaughter.

That's a sharp reversal of fortune from last year, when the fastest expansion of the American cattle herd in four decades increased margins for packers. But the herd growth didn't last long. As a result, cattle futures in Chicago have rebounded 22 percent since bottoming in mid-October, while the price packers get for wholesale beef has tumbled in the past year amid stiff competition from chicken and pork.

“It posts a pure squeeze on packer margins,”said Bob Wilson, a founding partner at industry researcher HedgersEdge.com LLC in Greenwood Village, Colo.

Losses for U.S. beef packers expanded to $82.85 a head on Jan. 26, according to data from HedgersEdge.com. Profit per head reached an all-time peak of $147.20 on Oct. 18 and averaged $43.79 in 2016, the highest for any year in records going back to 1990.

The margin reversal may be a blow to Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson. In fiscal 2016, its beef segment rebounded to an operating profit of $347 million from a loss of $66 million a year earlier, with former Chief Executive Officer Donnie Smith calling it “a great turnaround story,” according to a statement on Nov. 21. The company's shares have jumped 22 percent in 12 months.

But it doesn't look like the beef turnaround is certain to last.

Analysts have lowered their consensus one-year target price for Tyson's stock by 1.1 percent in the past month, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Heather Jones, a Richmond, Va.-based analyst for Vertical Group, cut her rating on the shares to hold from buy in a report Wednesday, citing a “rough start” for beef this year.

Tyson is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter earnings Feb. 6.

