In unprecedented move, pension plan cuts benefits cuts for retirees

A pension fund in Cleveland became the first plan to approve benefit cuts for current retirees — before the plan has run out of money. The move, some critics say, could open the door for other troubled pension plans to follow suit.

Roughly half of the 2,000 participants in the Iron Workers Local 17 Pension fund will see their pension benefits cut next week. The cuts are part of an effort to keep the fund from going under.

Under the plan, benefits will be cut by 20 percent on average. Some retirees are exempt from the cuts because of their age or a disability, but others will see dramatic reductions.

Larry Burruel, 68, said his pension check will be cut in half. “I've been sort of sitting here staring off in the distance,” he said after learning the results of the vote.

Burruel, who worked for nearly 30 years welding metal and manning construction sites, said he is worried he and his wife will struggle to afford their medical bills with the smaller paycheck. “We're going to have to make a lot of cuts,” he said.

The reductions were made possible under a 2014 law that, for the first time, allowed financially troubled pensions to shrink payments to retirees if it would improve the health of the fund. Prior to the law, troubled pension plans could only cut benefits for current workers. Reductions for retirees were only possible after a fund had become insolvent.

“Retirees ... performed dangerous work counting on the promise of their pensions,” said Karen Ferguson, director of the Pension Rights Center. “It is simply wrong that after their years of backbreaking work, they have been left out in the cold.”

The fund's proposal was green-lighted by the Treasury Department late last year. The plan was then put up for a vote by the members of the pension fund.

The iron workers make up a small portion of the roughly 1 million workers and retirees in pension plans that are on track to exhaust funds within the next two decades, according to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., which insures private pensions.

The Central States Pension Fund, one of the largest multiemployer pension plans in the country, became the first pension fund to apply to cut benefits under the law with a proposal that would have affected nearly 300,000 current and retired truckers. But Treasury rejected that application in the spring, saying the changes would not be enough to save the financially struggling fund.

The leaders of the iron workers fund said making cuts now could prevent the need for more dramatic reductions in the future. “The suspension plan, while reducing their pensions now, is a better alternative than letting the pension fund become insolvent,” the trustees of the fund said in a statement.