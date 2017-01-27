Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

'Megaload' settlement bans new big shipments on Idaho road

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
Workers prep large Conoco Phillips refinery equipment loads Nov. 8, 2010, at the Port of Lewiston in Lewiston, Idaho.

Updated 53 minutes ago

BOISE, Idaho — Environmental groups, the Nez Perce Tribe and the U.S. Forest Service said Friday that they have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over huge “megaload” shipments by tractor trailers on a scenic northwestern Idaho highway.

The shipments had been on hold since 2013 along a 100-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 12 between Lewiston, Idaho and the Montana border.

The settlement means oversized loads, such as logs and farm equipment, that have traditionally traveled Highway 12 can continue but that future megaloads of other products including some oil refinery equipment will be banned.

Megaloads became controversial about six years ago when energy companies ConocoPhillips Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp. obtained permits to transport massive pieces of oil refinery equipment to the Canada's tar sands crude oil fields. The loads sometimes blocked both lanes of traffic, and critics raised several concerns about environmental impact and residential access.

Only a few of the shipments actually traveled on the road, but some companies had hoped to send as many as 100 big loads on the route.

The highway runs through the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and along the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River and its tributary, the Lochsa River. Both rivers are protected under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968.

The Nez Perce Tribe, Idaho Rivers United and the legal group Advocates for the West sued the U.S. Forest Service in 2013, saying the federal agency had a duty to regulate the giant shipments. In response, a federal judge ordered a halt to the megaloads while the lawsuit worked its way through the courts.

Meanwhile, declining oil prices reduced demand from companies seeking to use the highway for megaloads.

“After years of dispute, we are glad to put this saga behind us,” said Laird Lucas, executive director of the Advocates for the West group in a statement. “I take heart in knowing that this jewel of the West will remain a treasured and protected landscape.”

A recent study revealed that many people do not want Highway 12 to become an “industrial corridor” for the shipments, Leanne Marten, regional forester for the Forest Service, said in a letter send to the Idaho Transportation Department on Thursday.

The settlement is a reasonable compromise, she said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.