Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Several investors urge Arconic to oust CEO

Reuters | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
Bloomberg
Klaus Kleinfeld, chief executive officer of Alcoa Inc, listens during a panel discussion at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., in January. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Updated 1 hour ago

Arconic Inc.'s several biggest shareholders are pressing the company to remove Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

This comes months after metals company Alcoa Inc. split into two companies, Alcoa Corp. and Arconic, in November.

The shareholders are unhappy with Alcoa Inc.'s performance and blame Kleinfeld, the Journal reported.

The shareholder pressure on Arconic occurs after activist investor Elliott Management Corp. disclosed a 10 percent stake in the company inNovember, saying the stock is “dramatically undervalued.”

Arconic said in a statement that Kleinfeld's strategy of separating Alcoa has been “highly successful.”

“Management has been relentless in driving costs down and productivity up, taking $4.4 billion of cost out of Alcoa Inc from the time Kleinfeld joined, through separation,” Arconic said.

Elliott first invested in Alcoa in 2015, and struck a deal with the company prior to the spin-off, which avoided a proxy fight and allowed three Elliott-supported directors to serve on both companies' boards.

That agreement, struck in February, was a one-year truce between the two sides, which is expiring.

Alcoa Inc.'s split had come at a time when aluminum prices hovered around historic lows.

Arconic, which provides aluminum and titanium alloys used in planes and cars, will report quarterly results on Tuesday. The deadline for nominating shareholders to the company's board is Feb. 5.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.