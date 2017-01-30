Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Wall Street indexes post largest tumble this year

Reuters | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
A pedestrian passes the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York.

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Major stock indexes posted their largest drop so far in 2017 on Monday as investors worried that a curb on immigration ordered by Donald Trump was a reminder that some of the president's policies are not market-friendly.

An executive order issued by Trump on Friday banned immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, including legal residents and visa holders, and temporarily halted the entry of refugees. Over the weekend, thousands of people rallied in major cities and at airports in protest.

Sameer Samana, strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said investors are not overly alarmed by the news of the travel ban, but aren't sure what to make of it, either.

“It's very difficult to figure out exactly what implications it has for the economy and for markets,” he said.

Equities had hit a series of record highs following Trump's election in November, encouraged by his promise of tax cuts and simpler regulations.

“Investors focused on the pro-growth of (Trump's) proposals and not those detrimental to economic activity, like protectionism,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

He said investors wore blinders to only see the market-friendly policies Trump spoke about during the campaign and the immigration ban was a reminder of actions he could take that could undermine the economy.

Technology, a sector which has openly opposed bans on immigration and hurdles to hiring foreign talent, weighed the most on the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122.65 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 19,971.13, the S&P 500 lost 13.79 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,280.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.07 points, or 0.83 percent, to 5,613.71.

It was the largest daily percentage drop for the Dow since October, while the S&P and Nasdaq dropped the most since late December.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order that would seek to pare back federal regulations by requiring agencies to cut two existing regulations for every new rule introduced.

In an event with small business leaders, Trump took credit for the market rally since Nov. 8: “The stock market has gone up massively since the election. Everyone's saying ‘Oh, the market will go down.' I said ‘The market's not going down.'”

The Russell 2000 index of small and mid-cap companies fell 1.3 percent Monday, giving back all of January's gains.

The CBOE Volatility index or Wall Street's “fear gauge” rose 1.30 points, the most for any day since Nov. 3.

Stocks fell even as consumer spending accelerated and a measure of pending home sales rose in December, pointing to sustained domestic demand that could spur economic growth in early 2017.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.