Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Trump adviser calls euro 'grossly undervalued,' criticizes Germany over trade imbalance

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

President Trump's top trade adviser said Germany was using a “grossly undervalued” euro to “exploit” its trading partners in Europe and the United States, comments that triggered a spike in the euro's value to a one-week high.

In comments to the Financial Times, Peter Navarro, the head of Trump's National Trade Council and an architect of many of the administration's trade policies, also declared a proposed trade agreement between the United States and Europe to be dead, citing Germany's currency as an impediment.

Trump's tough campaign rhetoric regarding trade has long fueled speculation of tensions with China and Mexico, countries that export large volumes of cheap goods to the United States. But Navarro's aggressive statements against Germany and the European Union appear to have taken markets and European leaders by surprise.

Navarro's comments appear to reflect a deep antipathy on the part of the Trump administration to multilateral trade deals and institutions, an attitude that has unsettled U.S. allies in Europe and around the globe in recent weeks.

On Jan. 23, his first full day in office, Trump declared his intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an Obama-era trade deal that Trump claimed would kill American manufacturing jobs. During the campaign, Trump also announced his intention to renegotiate the U.S. free trade deal with Canada and Mexico, and called the primary military alliance between Europe and the United States “obsolete.”

In his comments, Navarro cited Germany as a main obstacle to a proposed U.S.-EU trade deal called the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, or TTIP. “A big obstacle to viewing TTIP as a bilateral deal is Germany, which continues to exploit other countries in the EU as well as the U.S. with an ‘implicit Deutsche mark' that is grossly undervalued,” he said.

Angela Merkel responded Tuesday by saying that Germany does not influence the value of the euro and supports an independent European Central Bank.

Navarro's comments about TTIP appeared to stem from his preference for bilateral trade deals, which he, Trump and other advisers believe give the United States more leverage in trade negotiations.

“I personally view TTIP as a multilateral deal with many countries under one ‘roof,' ” said Navarro. “The German structural imbalance in trade with the rest of the EU and the U.S. underscores the economic heterogeneity within the EU — ergo, this is a multilateral deal in bilateral dress.”

The United States and other European countries have long criticized Germany for its trade deficit, though typically in subtler and more diplomatic tones.

Economists say that Germany's position as a strong exporter in a currency union made up of weaker economies has boosted Germany's exports and exacerbated its trade deficit. The shared euro effectively results in Germany having a weaker currency than it otherwise would, making its exports relatively cheap on the world market. Meanwhile, net importers like France, Greece and Portugal end up with a stronger currency.

That dynamic has fueled exports by German firms such as BMW and Siemens, and resulted in a German current account surplus that is larger even than China's in absolute terms.

“I think Navarro has a point, in that Germany has basically set up the rules in the euro area to suit itself, and if they hadn't been a euro area, the German currency, the Deutschemark, would be much stronger now, and that would hurt their exports,” said Joseph Gagnon, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “They have basically tied themselves down by the weak partners in the euro area. And they've forced Italy, Spain and Portugal to do massive fiscal austerity, and that caused big recessions which killed their imports.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.