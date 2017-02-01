Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

S&P 500 ends flat, Apple spike lifts Nasdaq

Reuters | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — The S&P 500 edged higher Wednesday to end a four-day losing streak, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, as expected.

Apple shares rose 6.1 percent to $128.75, its highest close in a year and a half. This made it the biggest positive influence on the three major indexes, which would have all ended in the red for the day without Apple's boost.

In its first meeting since President Trump took office, the Fed's policy-setting committee said job gains remained solid and was upbeat on inflation, signaling conviction that the economy was on a good footing.

The lack of detail on when the next rate hike could come weighed on financial shares, which had been positive through most of the session. The S&P 500 financial sector edged up 0.04 percent.

“Confidence in the economy was reflected in the more emphatic (Fed) statement with regard to inflation,” said Atul Lele, chief investment officer at Deltec International Group in Nassau, Bahamas.

He said the Fed suggested a wait-and-see approach when it came to the fiscal stimulus expected to be triggered by the Trump administration.

Data earlier in the day showed factory activity accelerated to a more than two-year high in January and private employers boosted hiring last month.

However, stocks struggled to gain momentum, and the S&P 500 avoided its fifth session of consecutive declines by the slightest margin.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.85 points, or 0.14 percent, to end at 19,890.94, the S&P 500 gained 0.68 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,279.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.87 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,642.65.

Dow component Exxon slipped 1.1 percent after a string of price target cuts from brokerages. The oil major had reported results on Tuesday.

Johnson Controls fell 3.4 percent to $42.50 after its quarterly organic sales growth fell short of its estimate.

On the upside, Facebook shares added almost 2 percent in extended trading following higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.

During the regular session, Advanced Micro Devices rallied 16.3 percent to $12.06 in nearly four times its usual daily volume a day after reporting results.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.