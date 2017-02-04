Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Comcast to give subscribers access via Roku app, skipping cable box

Bloomberg News | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Digital Trends
Comcast subscribers will soon be able to trade their cable boxes for an app on their Roku streaming player.

Updated 1 hour ago

Comcast is making its Xfinity TV service available to subscribers with Roku Inc. set-top players via a new app, paving the way for customers of the nation's largest cable provider to watch live programming without the cost or hassle of a cable box.

Roku is the first set-top box to offer the Xfinity TV service, Comcast said in a statement. During a test period, subscribers will have to hang on to their cable devices. When the app formally rolls out later this year, they'll be able sign up without renting a cable box.

While Comcast expects the majority of its customers to opt for the typical setup, traditional pay-TV providers are trying to be more flexible about where and how people can watch TV given the popularity of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon and the boxes that offer them.Customers with Roku players will be able to watch live TV, browse on-demand libraries and record shows, just as they can with Comcast's boxes.

Those who use the Roku as their primary device instead of Comcast's X1 device will receive a $2.50 monthly credit, the company said.

For now, the Xfinity app is only available within Comcast's current markets. The Roku deal raises the possibility that the company will offer Xfinity nationwide, as do Dish Network and AT&T's DirecTV.

Dish and DirecTV, the nation's two satellite TV services, have created online TV services available to customers who don't want to subscribe to traditional pay TV. They are available to people with certain set-top boxes, as well as on mobile phones, web-enabled TVs and tablets.

Comcast, based in Philadelphia, has added cable subscribers four of the past five quarters and finished 2016 with 22.5 million video subscribers. That's down from a peak of more than 24 million several years ago. In another move designed to keep people buying video service from the cable company, Comcast integrated Netflix into its cable box last year.

The company announced plans to work with Roku in April. In September, the Federal Communications Commission called off a planned vote to give consumers cheaper alternatives to renting cable company equipment.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.