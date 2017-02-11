Developments: Toy store/party center planned for Irwin; Atria's coming to North Huntingdon; more

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New toy store planned for Irwin

Amy Lovinfosse plans to open O' What Fun, a toy store and party center, next week in Irwin.

Children's items ranging from building blocks to die-cast cars, stuffed animals, board games, nostalgia items and books will be sold, along with some baby merchandise, the North Huntingdon resident said. The store at 302 Main St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; birthday parties can be held evenings and weekends.

“I love giving kids' parties,” said Lovinfosse, who has three children.

She said she wants a shop along Main Street where activities for children such as parades and festivals are held. She previously sold dolls online.

Atria's opening in North Huntingdon

Atria's will open its ninth restaurant March 26 at Excela Square at Norwin in North Huntingdon, CEO Patrick McDonnell said.

The restaurant will employ about 70 and will have outdoor dining.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, with Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Atria's also has a Murrysville restaurant.

McDonnell said the location just off the turnpike, in a growing area with plenty of retail, was among factors that made the site attractive.

Coffee kiosk coming to mall

A Gloria Jean's Coffees kiosk will open in March by the food court in Westmoreland Mall, franchise owner Ritesh Patel said.

Patel said the business will employ about six workers. He also owns a Gloria Jean's store in Monroeville Mall and a location in New York.

Westmoreland Mall had a Gloria Jean's kiosk several years ago, General Manager Michael L. Egan said.

Automotive training program wins award

Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center's partnership with the Smail Auto Group to arrange internships for high school automotive technology students has won a state honor.

The 2017 Pennsylvania Education Workforce Leadership Award from the Pennsylvania Department of Education/Bureau of Career and Technical Education will be presented May 10 in Hershey.

The New Stanton school, with teachers Thomas Yoder, Brian Pegg and Michael Castelli, partnered with the Greensburg-based Smail dealerships to create a 320-hour internship program that students can complete between their junior and senior years. The program helps to prepare them for entry-level jobs or advanced auto technology studies.

Veterinary clinic opens in Monroeville

Murrysville Veterinary Associates opened Monday in the Murrysview Shoppes off William Penn Highway in Monroeville.

The small-animal veterinary clinic was designed with Fear Free features designed to lessen patients' anxiety, including separate entrances and exam rooms for dogs and cats and a pet-friendly color scheme. Idaho veterinarian Marty Backer developed the Fear Free concept.

Veterinarians Tamara Miller, Melissa Ackerman and Maura St. John were at East Suburban Animal Hospital before starting the Murrysville practice.

Greensburg job fair set

Job seekers can meet employers from the region at a free WANT Job and Career Expo set for 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center.

Anyone seeking employment can learn about opportunities, submit resumes and take part in interviews. Full-time, part-time, summer and internship positions are available, and workshops will be offered.

Those planning to attend can register at wantexpo.org or call 724-838-8040; advance registration isn't required. Resumes and professional attire are suggested.

The WANT expo is a collaborative effort by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, colleges and universities, CareerLink offices and economic development agencies.

Developments reports on new or expanding retail stores and other business news in the Alle-Kiski and Westmoreland County areas. Send items to Kim Leonard, Tribune-Review business/development writer, at kleonard@tribweb.com. Staff writer Joe Napsha contributed.