Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

SEC may sue owner of NYSE over '15 outage in trading

Wire Reports | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 10:12 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange warned that regulators may sue the company over its handling of a 2015 glitch that halted trading on NYSE for nearly four hours and raised worries about the fragility of financial markets.

Staff at the Securities and Exchange Commission have recommended filing civil charges against Intercontinental Exchange, NYSE's parent, over how it responded to the software configuration issue that led to the trading interruption, the company's annual report revealed Tuesday.

On July 8, 2015, the Big Board went through its worst outage in its 223-year history after a botched software upgrade backfired and ended up shutting down almost all trading for nearly four hours.

“We dispute the appropriateness of the potential charges,” ICE Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Sprecher said on an earnings conference call with analysts.

NYSE has sent the SEC a letter defending its actions before and during the outage, he said.

“At the end of the day it was a technology outage, it was very unfortunate, it was embarrassing and a black eye but we don't believe that it actually violated any law.”

The outage resulted from a flawed software rollout the previous evening that caused communication problems between a NYSE trading unit and customers. The NYSE eventually canceled all open orders as it worked to solve the problem.

Previous SEC enforcement actions against exchanges include a $14 million settlement in 2015 to BATS Global Markets over charges that two exchanges acquired by BATS had given advantages to certain high-frequency trading firms.

In May 2013, the SEC penalized Nasdaq Inc. $10 million to settle charges stemming from mistakes made during Facebook's initial public offering in 2012.

ICE on Tuesday said its net income in the fourth quarter dropped to $352 million, or 59 cents per share, from $370 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition-related expenses and other one-time items, the profit was 71 cents a share, topping analysts' average estimate by two cents, according to Thomson Reuters.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.