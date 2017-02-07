Labor nominee Puzder admits employing illegal

WASHINGTON — Andy Puzder, President Donald Trump's nominee for Labor secretary, admitted to employing a housekeeper who was an immigrant in the country illegally, raising another potential problem for his confirmation amid Democratic criticism of his treatment of workers.

“My wife and I employed a housekeeper for a few years, during which I was unaware that she was not legally permitted to work in the U.S.,” Puzder said in a written statement provided by a spokesman.

“When I learned of her status, we immediately ended her employment and offered her assistance in getting legal status. We have fully paid back taxes to the IRS and the state of California,” said Puzder, who is chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc., the Carpinteria, Calif.-based parent of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's fast-food chains.

The housekeeper was employed by Puzder about five years ago, said the spokesman, George Thompson. The Huffington Post first reported the development.

Although such revelations have torpedoed past nominees, the chairman of the Senate committee that will consider Puzder's nomination said he did not think it would be a major issue.

“Based upon what I've learned, since Mr. Puzder reported his mistake and voluntarily corrected it, I do not believe that this should disqualify him from being a Cabinet secretary,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Employing an immigrant who is in the country illegally sank President Bill Clinton's nomination of Zoe Baird to be attorney general in 1993 and then led a possible replacement, Kimba Wood, to withdraw from consideration.

In 2001, Linda Chavez, President George W. Bush's nominee for Labor secretary, withdrew over questions about whether she had employed an immigrant who was in the country illegally and disclosures that the FBI was trying to determine whether she had tried to influence what a former neighbor would tell investigators during a background check.

Three years later, Bernard Kerik, Bush's nominee for Homeland Security secretary, withdrew after saying he had learned a former household employee might have been in the U.S. illegally. Kerik also was dealing with negative news reports about his business dealings.

But Wilbur Ross, Trump's nominee for Commerce secretary, sailed through his confirmation hearing despite admitting that he recently had fired a household worker after, he said, he learned the employee was in the country illegally.