Business Headlines

Nordstrom slammed by Trump on Twitter

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — In January, days before President Trump's inauguration, his daughter Ivanka Trump declared that she'd be stepping away from her management role at the clothing and shoe brand that bears her name.

And yet, on Wednesday, the president lashed out on Twitter at department store Nordstrom over its decision to stop carrying Ivanka Trump products, saying his daughter “has been treated so unfairly” by the retailing giant.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” the president tweeted.

Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary, defended Trump's tweet to reporters during a briefing Wednesday, saying, “He has every right to stand up for his family and applaud their business activities, their success.”

Spicer also said, “This is a direct attack on his policies and her name.”

Nordstrom doubled down on its earlier remarks on the matter, saying the move was based on sales results, not politics.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: “To reiterate what we've already shared when asked, we made this decision based on performance. Over the past year, and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn't make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now. We've had a great relationship with the Ivanka Trump team. We've had open conversations with them over the past year to share what we've seen and Ivanka was personally informed of our decision in early January.”

A growing slate of retailers appear to be backing away from the Ivanka Trump brand. A campaign called Grab Your Wallet has been urging shoppers to boycott companies connected with the Trump family business empire.

