10 signs you actually are a cheapskate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While there's value in being frugal, some people take it too far, and many cheapskate tactics probably aren't saving you as much as you think. Odds are you're saving less than $20 a year snagging hotel shampoos and packets of sugar from your local diner.

The hotel heist

Free hotel toiletries are among the luxuries frequent travelers enjoy. However, thrifty folks sometimes cross the line by taking home extra soaps and shampoo bottles.

If you have a habit of hitting up the housekeeper's cart for bars of soap, you're not only scamming the hotel, you're also wasting your time.

Your savings: You can buy containers of shampoo from 99 cents and four-packs of soap for around $4. Expect to pocket 20 cents or less for every tiny toiletry you nab.

The continental cheap-out

Speaking of hotels, there is usually plenty of food at the continental breakfast. Most hotels don't mind if you grab fruit or yogurt to go, either, but you don't want to be the person who comes to breakfast carrying a Tupperware container to fill with food.

Your savings: You'll save about 42 cents per apple and 29 cents per banana.

The supermarket sweep

Sweeping the supermarket five times to fill up on freebies is not an acceptable replacement for lunch.

Your savings: The value of this cheap trick varies depending on how much you sample and where you shop. But, at sample paradise Costco, you could get a real lunch at the food court instead for about $1.50.

Cream, sugar thievery

Whether you're visiting the local gas station or hanging in a hip cafe, indulging in all the coffee fixings is one of life's little pleasures.

However, sticking a handful of creamer cups in your purse won't pad your wallet in the long run.

Your savings: You can purchase a box of 50 brand-name, flavored coffee creamers for between $5.49 and $6.99. So, for each creamer you pocket, you're adding no more than 14 cents to your net worth.

The glassware grab

If you're drinking at your local watering hole, taking home the glassware is a good way to ruin your reputation with your bartender. By treating your bartender well, you might score free shots or drinks from time to time.

Your savings: If you're the frugal type, get your glassware from discount stores for $1 a pop.

Bad tipping

In many states, servers earn less than $5 per hour — and they make just $2.13 in 17 states. In light of those numbers, there's a good chance that the server who brings your meal is depending on the tip you give to pay the bills. When you don't tip, you're essentially stealing wages.

Your savings: If you can afford to eat out, you can afford to tip.

The condiment cadre

Most of us have condiment packets floating around in our junk drawers. However, jamming handfuls of sauce packets into your pocket every time you go out to eat is basically stealing.

Your savings: Stealing them saves you 1.4 cents per packet.

A handful of mints

If you think you might be a little too frugal, avoid grabbing free mints and hard candies by the handful. Whether you're at the bank or your local Chinese eatery, it's wise to abide by the rule of one mint per person.

Your savings: When you need more than one mint, opt to buy a 10-ounce bag of them from your local dollar store.

Penny-pinching pens

Some pens are meant to be taken. In fact, companies use pens emblazoned with their logos to advertise their services. However, you shouldn't take a handful of these writing implements.

Your savings: Most of the pens found at businesses are basic ballpoints, and you can get a bag of 10 Bic pens for about $1.49.

Lifted literature

There's nothing wrong with reading that Vogue fashion article at the dentist's office or scanning the headlines over lunch at your local diner. However, the fact that these businesses provide free periodicals doesn't make it OK for you to stick them in your bag to read at home.

Your savings: None. You can read the news and access hundreds of free e-books online. If you don't like reading on a screen, consider getting a library card.