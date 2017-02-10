McDonald's tests crab sandwich at Bay Area restaurants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — After its success with garlic fries, McDonald's of the Bay Area is testing another regional favorite: a crab sandwich.

Believed to be a first for a fast-food chain, the sandwich features snow crab blended with seasoned mayonnaise and diced celery, served with tomato slices and romaine lettuce atop a toasted sourdough bun that's been brushed with herb butter.

Helping develop the recipe for McDonald's was Bay Area chef Ryan Scott, a “Top Chef” contestant, TV-radio personality and owner of Finn Town restaurant in San Francisco.

“We wanted to test our own take on the beloved crab sandwich,” Nick Vergis, McDonald's Co-op President for the Greater Bay Area, said in a statement. “We're excited for our customers to try it and share their feedback.”

Four McDonald's in the region started offering the sandwich Thursday. Prices were expected to vary by location.

McDonald's regional favorites campaign is a nationwide one, with company managers testing dishes and ingredients they think will sell in various locations. For example, a Pesto Mozzarella Melt was put on the menu in Southern California and a bratwurst promotion was offered in Wisconsin.

If the crab sandwich passes muster with customers, it could be sold in 250 McDonald's in the greater Bay Area this year.