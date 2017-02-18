Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Facebook wants to help you find a job - even if you're not looking for one

The Washington Post | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

You already get your news, gossip and cat videos from Facebook.

Could you find your next job there too?

Starting last week, Facebook users in the United States and Canada can search and apply for jobs directly from the social-media platform. It's one more way Facebook is trying to expand its reach, particularly among low-wage, hourly workers who may not have profiles on job-search sites such as LinkedIn or Monster.com.

Analysts say the new jobs feature is yet another way the social media site is testing how much privacy its 1.86 billion users are willing to sacrifice for the sake of convenience.

“Facebook is pushing the limits to see what people are willing to do on the site, and jobs is a natural step,” said R “Ray” Wang, founder of Constellation Research, a Silicon Valley technology research and advisory firm. “It's an area where people will say, ‘Oh, this makes a lot of sense.' Facebook is covering a very important gap.”

Social media is increasingly playing a role in job searches. Roughly 14.4 million Americans say they have used social media to find employment, according to a recent survey by ADP. In addition, the survey found, 73 percent of companies said they had successfully hired employees using social media.

Facebook executives said they are also hoping to target users who may not be actively looking for a job by flagging nearby opportunities in businesses they may frequent or support.

“Two-thirds of job seekers are already employed,” Andrew Bosworth, Facebook's vice president of ads and business platform, told Tech Crunch. “They're not spending their days and nights out there canvassing for jobs. They're open to a job if a job comes.”

Businesses can post jobs free through their profile pages. Users, meanwhile, can search for nearby listings and quickly apply for jobs by clicking an “Apply now” button. Facebook automatically fills in basic information, such as a user's name, location and photo, into the application, which is sent to the business via Facebook Messenger.

A recent search for Washington-area jobs turned up a doughnut-making position at Duck Donuts in Fairfax, Va., an engineering job at Tenable Network Securities in Columbia, Md., and a part-time bartending gig at Killarney House Irish Restaurant and Pub in Davidson, Md.

