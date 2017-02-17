Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Kraft in talks to buy Europe's Unilever

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 8:45 a.m.
At left, in a March 25, 2015, file photo, a Heinz ketchup sign is shown on the side of the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh. At right, also in a March 25, 2015, file photo, the Kraft logo appears outside of their headquarters in Northfield, Ill. U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz Co. is confirming that it's made an offer to buy Europe's Unilever and been rejected. The company said Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, that talks are ongoing with the Dutch company, but that no deal can be assured.

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz Co. confirmed that it's made an offer to buy Europe's Unilever and been rejected.

The company said Friday that talks are ongoing, but that no deal can be assured.

Kraft Heinz, maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese, said there's no certainty that it will even make another offer.

Unilever's brands include Hellmann's, Lipton and Knorr.

Kraft Heinz is itself the result of a recent buyout.

Two years ago, H.J. Heinz Co., owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital, announced a $45 billion takeover of Kraft Foods.

Companies like Kraft Heinz and Unilever are trying to catch up to rapidly changing consumer tastes as more people steer clear of processed foods. They are changing up the foods they offer and cutting costs.

Shares of Kraft Heinz and Unilever rose sharply before the opening bell Friday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.