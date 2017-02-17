Trump leaps back into campaign mode, raps media anew

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hoping to shift attention from his troubled White House, President Donald Trump hit the road Friday to deliver a pep talk to American workers and the rest of the nation, resurrecting the jobs promises that powered his election victory and pledging in a campaign-style rally to “unleash the power of the American spirit.”

“We love our workers and we are going to protect our workers,” Trump declared at a Boeing plant where the company showed off its new 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft.

Trump is expected to stick to the theme Saturday when he holds a big rally in central Florida.

The new president toured a 787-10 still under construction and, before leaving, sat in the pilot's seat of a completed airplane painted in contrasting shades of blue that formed the backdrop for his remarks. Some 5,000 employees and others inside a hangar greeted him with chants of “USA, USA.”

“The name says it all. Dreamliner, great name,” Trump said. “Our country is all about making dreams come true.”

“As your president I'm going to do everything I can to unleash the power of the American spirit and to put our great people back to work,” he said.

Trump then departed South Carolina for his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he plans to spend the holiday weekend. He arrived late Friday afternoon.