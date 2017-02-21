Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Gains for food stocks boost market to records

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Stocks again broke records Tuesday as investors came back from a long weekend hungry for deals. While Kraft Heinz and Unilever couldn't complete a proposed $143 billion mega-merger, food and household goods makers rose as investors bet that other deals are coming.

Companies that make packaged foods, everyday household items and other consumer goods are usually seen as stable investments and rarely take center stage on Wall Street. But on Tuesday they did just that, as investors felt the failed Kraft Heinz-Unilever sale will be replaced by other deals. Oreo maker Mondelez and jam maker Smucker made the largest gains.

“That's why you saw the (home and personal care products) companies move up on Friday and you're seeing some of them follow through today,” said Jefferies & Co. analyst Kevin Grundy.

Stocks built on their gains over the last two hours of trading to close at their highest prices of the day. Income-seeking investors also bought shares of real estate investment trusts and utilities.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 118.95 points, or 0.6 percent, to 20,743. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 14.22 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,365.38. The Nasdaq composite gained 27.37 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,865.95. All three indexes are at record highs after rising nine times in the last 10 days. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 10.48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,410.34, also a record.

Markets were closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Kraft Heinz and Unilever both slumped after Kraft withdrew a $143 billion offer to buy its rival. Unilever said the offer was too low and the companies said Kraft Heinz was giving up its effort. Unilever, the maker of Hellman's, Lipton and Knorr, declined $3.66, or 7.5 percent, to $44.87. Kraft Heinz, which owns brands including Oscar Mayer, Jell-O and Velveeta, gave up $1.78, or 1.8 percent, to $94.87.

Grundy, the Jefferies analyst, said the Kraft Heinz-Unilever talks surprised Wall Street because Unilever gets most of its revenue from household products, not food. With the Unilever talks apparently done, analysts think Kraft Heinz is still interested in buying another company and they are wondering if it will pursue a different consumer products company or stick to the food industry.

He added that Unilever's shareholders might push that company to make a deal as well.

Kraft Heinz, which is mostly owned by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, has a reputation for slashing costs to make bigger profits.

Mondelez, which was once part of Kraft, climbed 5.8 percent and J.M. Smucker rose 4.4 percent, while cereal makers General Mills and Kellogg gained 3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. Household goods makers Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly-Clark and Clorox all jumped.

Wal-Mart rose $2.08, or 3 percent, to $71.45 after the company said its online business surged in the fourth quarter and it reported more business during the holiday season. Wal-Mart recently bought web-based retailers Jet.com and Moosejaw to strengthen its online sales, which have improved over the last two quarters.

Online rival Amazon continued to set record highs as it rose $11.37, or 1.3 percent, to $856.44.

