Business Briefs

Dessert and a music lesson?

A mother and daughter are making both available at a new West Main Street store in Ligonier.

Kamee's Desserts, run by Kamee Lear, opened in December and serves gourmet, from-scratch cheesecake, pies, cakes and more Tuesdays through Saturdays in its dining area and for takeout.

Kit's Music Lessons, in the same building, features instruction on Wednesdays and Fridays in piano, guitar, drum and other instruments. Kit Lear is a Westmoreland County Community College guitar professor and gives private lessons.

The businesses previously were in a smaller location on Route 711. Kamee's Desserts “has been really, really busy,” Kamee Lear said; she provides restaurants with her baked goods, and maintains a personal training center in the Ligonier building at 138 W. Main St. Gift items also are sold there.

Ligonier shops change hands

Two businesses in the same Ligonier building have new owners.

Bonnie Zera purchased the Strawberry Crow at 209 E. Main St. on Jan. 13. The shop sells candles, textiles, rugs, primitive art pieces and some antiques, said Denis Zera, the owner's husband.

Women's clothing store Song of Sixpence now is owned by Natalie Cheek, who bought the business in January and said she plans to keep popular lines such as Cut Loose and Iridium while introducing a new jewelry line and some purses.

East Huntingdon couple wins camping prize

Ron and Kathy Frey of Alverton in East Huntingdon won $500 in free camping, in the seventh annual Very Special Camper Contest sponsored by some Western Pennsylvania campgrounds and RV dealers, Kampgrounds of America Inc. said. The Freys purchased a travel trailer last year from Brooks RV in Connellsville, KOA said. The prize applies to Pennsylvania Campground Owners Association campgrounds.

Murrysville honors agency

AccessAbilities Inc. received a citation from Murrysville Mayor Bob Brooks at a recent council meeting, recognizing the agency's work to empower and support people with disabilities in Westmoreland and other counties.

Greensburg-based AccessAbilities said it works with nearly 1,100 children, adults and senior citizens a year through early intervention, independent living and other programs.

Soup is main dish

Fast casual restaurant Zoup! will open March 9 in the Fox Chapel Plaza and serve 12 rotating daily varieties of fresh soup such as Chicken Potpie and Lobster Bisque.

Richard and Jackie Cagley are franchisees for the Freeport Road location. Michigan-based Zoup! has about 88 restaurants in the United States and Canada; the first Western Pennsylvania restaurant opened in 2014 in Canonsburg.

The Fox Chapel area Zoup! will host a fundraiser from 5 and 7 p.m. March 8 benefitting the Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara. For $5, guests get soup, bread and a drink. All proceeds go to the center.

