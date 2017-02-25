Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Business Briefs

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Dessert and a music lesson?

A mother and daughter are making both available at a new West Main Street store in Ligonier.

Kamee's Desserts, run by Kamee Lear, opened in December and serves gourmet, from-scratch cheesecake, pies, cakes and more Tuesdays through Saturdays in its dining area and for takeout.

Kit's Music Lessons, in the same building, features instruction on Wednesdays and Fridays in piano, guitar, drum and other instruments. Kit Lear is a Westmoreland County Community College guitar professor and gives private lessons.

The businesses previously were in a smaller location on Route 711. Kamee's Desserts “has been really, really busy,” Kamee Lear said; she provides restaurants with her baked goods, and maintains a personal training center in the Ligonier building at 138 W. Main St. Gift items also are sold there.

Ligonier shops change hands

Two businesses in the same Ligonier building have new owners.

Bonnie Zera purchased the Strawberry Crow at 209 E. Main St. on Jan. 13. The shop sells candles, textiles, rugs, primitive art pieces and some antiques, said Denis Zera, the owner's husband.

Women's clothing store Song of Sixpence now is owned by Natalie Cheek, who bought the business in January and said she plans to keep popular lines such as Cut Loose and Iridium while introducing a new jewelry line and some purses.

East Huntingdon couple wins camping prize

Ron and Kathy Frey of Alverton in East Huntingdon won $500 in free camping, in the seventh annual Very Special Camper Contest sponsored by some Western Pennsylvania campgrounds and RV dealers, Kampgrounds of America Inc. said. The Freys purchased a travel trailer last year from Brooks RV in Connellsville, KOA said. The prize applies to Pennsylvania Campground Owners Association campgrounds.

Murrysville honors agency

AccessAbilities Inc. received a citation from Murrysville Mayor Bob Brooks at a recent council meeting, recognizing the agency's work to empower and support people with disabilities in Westmoreland and other counties.

Greensburg-based AccessAbilities said it works with nearly 1,100 children, adults and senior citizens a year through early intervention, independent living and other programs.

Soup is main dish

Fast casual restaurant Zoup! will open March 9 in the Fox Chapel Plaza and serve 12 rotating daily varieties of fresh soup such as Chicken Potpie and Lobster Bisque.

Richard and Jackie Cagley are franchisees for the Freeport Road location. Michigan-based Zoup! has about 88 restaurants in the United States and Canada; the first Western Pennsylvania restaurant opened in 2014 in Canonsburg.

The Fox Chapel area Zoup! will host a fundraiser from 5 and 7 p.m. March 8 benefitting the Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara. For $5, guests get soup, bread and a drink. All proceeds go to the center.

Developments reports on new or expanding retail stores and other business news in the Alle-Kiski and Westmoreland County areas. Send items to Kim Leonard, Tribune-Review business/development writer, at kleonard@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.