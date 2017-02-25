Pharma firm CEO insists $89,000 drug is affordable, but what's the true cost?

When Marathon Pharmaceuticals' $89,000 price tag for a year's supply of its newly approved muscular dystrophy drug sparked outrage earlier this month, the company's CEO responded with another figure: $20.

That's how much he expected Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients would pay per prescription of the drug, he wrote in a letter posted on the company's website. Insurers would cover the medication, and patients would pay only their typical copays. He touted the company's patient assistance program to help patients defray out-of-pocket costs.

“I want to reinforce that every patient who needs this drug will have access to it, and that price should not be a barrier,” Marathon Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Aronin wrote.

It was a line of defense from a company within an industry besieged in recent years by criticism over drug prices. Martin Shkreli of Turing Pharmaceuticals took heat for raising the cost of a drug by 5,000 percent, Mylan faced vitriol over its EpiPen prices and now it's Marathon's turn in the hot seat.

But the arguments that insurance will cover much of a drug's cost and that patient assistance programs will decrease out-of-pocket expenses don't always reflect the reality patients face when it comes to pricey drugs, experts say.

New reality

Those who need costly medications can face thousands of dollars in deductible and co-insurance payments, depending on how their insurance plans cover drugs and whether they get help from patient assistance programs. Even with insurers covering most of the expenses, that coverage can come at a cost to all consumers in the form of higher premiums.

“This idea that the vast majority of people out there are just paying flat $20 copays, it's based on an old understanding of what insurance (does),” said Rena Conti, a University of Chicago associate professor of health policy who studies drug prices.

When asked to comment for this story, Marathon gave a statement saying, “We are focused on providing access to this important drug to every young patient who needs it.”

Insurance help

On average, people with insurance through large employers spent about $144 out of pocket in 2014 for retail prescription drugs, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.

But some people pay much more. About 2.8 percent of people with insurance through large employers paid more than $1,000 out of pocket. Those people were much more likely to be diagnosed with conditions such as diabetes or mental illness, according to the analysis.

It's true that some insurance plans charge $20 copays for prescription drugs, said Katherine Hempstead, a senior adviser at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. But other plans may require patients to pay the full cost of their prescriptions out-of-pocket until they meet their deductibles.

Still other plans may require consumers to pay a percentage of the full list price until they meet their deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums. “There are many, many permutations,” Hempstead said.

About 39 percent of Americans with nongovernmental insurance had high-deductible plans in 2016, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No solution

It's true that patient assistance programs may help patients cover out-of-pocket expenses. Aronin wrote in his letter that Marathon has “developed the most robust patient access program allowed by law,” and a document on Marathon's website says it will offer a co-pay assistance program to people with nongovernmental insurance who face out-of-pocket costs for the drug, but it doesn't say how much that assistance will be.

Aaron Kesselheim, an associate professor of medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, called patient assistance programs a “classic marketing strategy” that doesn't solve the larger issue of high drug prices. Some patients might not benefit from assistance programs because they don't know about them, don't qualify for them or the programs last only a limited time.

Plus, they still leave insurers on the hook for most of the cost — an expense that can get passed down to consumers, he said.

“Somebody's paying for that,” Kesselheim said. “In the case of private insurance, it's everybody who's paying for it in terms of higher premiums, and in the case of Medicaid and Medicare, it's taxpayers paying for it.”