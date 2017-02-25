Turning patients into savers, shoppers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The government may soon lean on someone new to help lower health care costs: you.

The idea is that when your money is on the line — and not the insurance company's — you'll look for the best value and do your part to curb national health care spending.

The Affordable Care Act's fate is up in the air as President Trump and Congress weigh plans to overhaul the law. While much remains unknown, Republicans indicated last week that they will encourage wider use of insurance that comes with a health savings account aimed at pushing patients to save and shop for care.

This coverage has been around for years and is becoming more common in plans offered through employers. It comes with a high deductible, which means most insurance doesn't kick in until patients have first spent their own money up to a limit that can top $10,000 for family coverage.

To ease that pain, health savings accounts, or HSAs, let customers set aside money before taxes, and some offer the chance to invest the balance in mutual funds like a retirement account.

More than 20 million people are covered by plans with HSAs, according to various estimates. Patients who used these accounts for years say they save money, and the coverage changes how they approach health care. But these plans also may push patients to skip care or quickly pile up debt. The shopping they encourage also is limited.

While these plans may help patients save on doctor visits, they do little to curb spending on the priciest care like major surgeries.

“They really have very little effect on controlling costs,” said Robert Laszewski, a health care consultant and former insurance executive. “Reality doesn't match the theory.”

HSAs let patients set aside money before taxes. It grows tax-free and isn't taxed when used for medical expenses. That triple layer of protection is unique among investment options allowed under federal tax law, said Jay Savan of the consulting firm Mercer.

Patients can keep their accounts when they change jobs and build their balances over time.

Real estate broker Francisco Nieves-Taranto used his HSA to cover the entire $8,000 bill from the birth of his fifth child last year. His account still had between $4,000 and $6,000 left over afterward.

The 48-year-old figures he's saved more than $6,000 since switching to an HSA plan more than five years ago, due in part to tax breaks and the lower monthly premiums.

Nieves-Taranto said he also has become a discerning shopper, favoring cheaper retail clinics over a doctor's office for routine care. When he reinjured his knee playing basketball, the Windermere, Fla., resident avoided going back to the doctor because of the potential cost.

Instead he stopped playing and used ice and stretching to give his knee time to heal. He's now pain-free and figures he saved a few thousand dollars in medical bills.

“It works perfect for me,” Nieves-Taranto said of the account, adding that it's crucial to keep money in it.