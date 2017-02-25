Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Tax bills dip for most popular mutual funds

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

NEW YORK — Tax time means many mutual-fund investors are paying the bill for their funds' past successes, even ones that predate their own investment.

Anyone with a fund in a taxable account is now sitting down with their 1099 forms or will be by April 18. That's because funds paid out capital-gains distributions to their shareholders in December, and investors with a fund outside a 401(k) or another tax-advantaged account are liable for taxes, even if they didn't sell shares.

The good news is that 2016 capital-gains tax bills are smaller for many of the most popular actively managed mutual funds than they were in 2015. And index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs), which have become the investment of choice for more and more savers, continue to be tax-friendly with either no or small gains distributions.

Here are some guidelines experts suggest when it comes to taxes:

Use tax-advantaged accounts

Investors don't need to worry about capital-gains distributions made by funds held in a 401(k), Individual Retirement Account or another tax-deferred account. That's why some investors make sure to keep their actively managed funds, bond funds and other fund investments that can create bigger tax bills sheltered in such accounts, holding their more tax-efficient options in their taxable accounts.

Consider index funds, ETFs

Actively managed funds tend to have bigger distributions than index funds or ETFs simply because they buy and sell holdings more often .

Actively managed funds

The trend in recent years has been toward index funds and away from actively managed ones, but some market watchers say conditions are improving for stock pickers. Because the Federal Reserve is pulling back from its Great Recession-era moves to prop up markets, analysts are expecting stocks to move less in sync with one another. That should help stock pickers reap bigger rewards for identifying winners and avoiding losers.

