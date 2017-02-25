Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Jack Link's looks to broaden appeal of jerky with new products, marketing, space

(Minneapolis) Star Tribune | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Jack Link's is opening new offices in downtown Minneapolis, Minn. in an effort to connect to customers outside of the road trippers and outdoorsmen. (RSP Architects)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Link's wants to be known for more than just gas station jerky.

The Wisconsin-based meat snack giant has appealed to hungry drivers and outdoorsmen for more than 30 years, but competitors have chewed away at the jerky king's market share recently.

To broaden its image and attract new customers, Jack Link's has begun to expand product lines, shift marketing and open a new showroom and office in downtown Minneapolis.

“We've changed our brand vision and our company vision from being the dominant leader in jerky to really being the dominant leader in protein snacking,” said Tom “TD” Dixon, Jack Link's chief marketing officer, in an interview.

“We feel like we have the ability to bring protein snacking to a whole other level because at the end of the day, you can't out-protein meat.”

Dixon, who is the company's first chief marketing officer, was hired in April to help lead the push to make Jack Link's, and meat snacks in general, more mainstream.

Founded in 1986, Jack Link's is the country's largest beef jerky purveyor with more than $1.2 billion in annual sales of jerky and other meat snacks, according to recent data from IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm.

The family-owned company was started by John “Jack” Link using the recipes of his great-grandfather. His family has a long history in Minong, Wis., where Jack Link's is still headquartered.

While John Link originally began making jerky for “hooks and bullets,” hunters and fishermen who have long been jerky's primary customers, the company is hungry to attract a larger, more diverse fan base.

Meat snacks have experienced a boom in popularity. In the last year, dried meat snacks, which include everything from jerky to individually wrapped meat strips or sticks, earned $2.8 billion in sales, a nearly 4 percent jump from the year before, according to IRI.

But as the category in general continues to grow, Jack Link's sales and market share have begun to slip. Jack Link's experienced a 5 percent drop in dollar share of jerky sales compared to the year before so that it now leads with almost 51 percent of the U.S. jerky market. For its other meat snacks, its sales and market share have also taken a dip.

New meat brands have expanded the definition of the typical jerky consumer. Currently, there is an appetite to market more to women and millennials as consumers have started to value a wider selection of flavors as well as grass-fed, hormone- and antibiotic-free meat, said Robertson Allen, a consultant with consumer foods research firm the Hartman Group.

In 2012, 35 percent of meat snack-eating occasions were consumed by women, but in 2015 that number rose to 45 percent, according to Hartman research.

Last year, General Mills acquired Texas-based Epic Provisions, which makes energy bars, jerky bites and trail mix that pair meat with fruit and nuts. In 2015, the Hershey Co. purchased gourmet jerky brand Krave. The money Krave made in sales in the last year grew more than 68 percent compared to the year before.

“I've heard of these premium brands that are really pushing the needle in terms of quality and what people are looking for and moving away from the stigma of convenience store, trucker, gas station sort of brand that Jack Link's has controlled and dominated for years,” Allen said.

