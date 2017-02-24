Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

J.C. Penney closing up to 140 stores

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2005 file photo, customers walk out of a J.C. Penny department store in Dallas. J.C. Penney said Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, that it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
FILE - Shoppers walk in a parking lot outside of a JC Penney story in Plano, Texas, in this June 19, 2012 file photo. J.C. Penney Co. is reporting a bigger-than-expected loss and plummeting sales, as its customers continue to be turned off by a new pricing plan that gets rid of hundreds of sales in favor of every day lower prices. (AP)

Updated 28 minutes ago

NEW YORK — J.C. Penney says it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping.

The closures, announced Friday, represent about 13 percent to 14 percent of the company's current store count, and less than 5 percent of total annual sales.

The news came as Penney posted a profit in the fourth-quarter compared to a loss a year ago.

In Western Pennsylvania, Penney's stores are at Ross Park Mall, The Mall at Robinson, Century III Mall in West Mifflin, Monroeville Mall, the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer, Beaver Valley Mall , Clearview Mall in Butler, Westmoreland Mall, Uniontown Mall, Indiana Mall and Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage.

The company posted quarterly sales of $3.96 billion, down 0.9 percent from $3.99 billion a year ago.

Revenue at stores opened at least a year was down 0.7 percent.

J.C. Penney is joining other department stores like Macy's who are shrinking its footprint amid challenges in the industry.

