Lure of easy profits fuels counterfeit market

LONDON — In a warehouse at London's sprawling Heathrow Airport, a border officer pulls open a cardboard box he suspects contains contraband goods. Bingo — his instincts are rewarded.

The box is packed with beige and black sneakers that to the untrained eye look identical to the limited edition Adidas Yeezy Boost, designed by rap star Kanye West, which sold out within minutes of being released last year and now have a resale value many times their original retail price.

In the past five years, the Border Force, the policing command under Britain's Home Office charged with immigration and customs controls, has seized thousands of consignments at Heathrow alone, valued at around $125 million, said Peter Herron, senior officer for specialist operations. “Anything a counterfeiter can counterfeit, they will.”

Annual trade in fake products is worth around 2.5 percent of total global trade, or about $18 trillion, according to Piotr Stryszowski, an economist with the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The money goes to organized crime, and helps fund terrorism and the trafficking of drugs, people, sex and wildlife, as well as the lavish lifestyles of its kingpins.

“It's the globalized illicit business of the 21st century,” said Stryszowski, who laments it's not taken as seriously as other contraband, such as cocaine.

Consumers may see fakes as “fun” and feel clever to buy sunglasses or sneakers that look like the real thing but cost a fraction of the price.

The reality, however, is anything but fun for the workers, many of them children, who toil in appalling, often slavelike conditions in secret factories making fake products for gang bosses who, Stryszowski says, “have no ethics and no respect for the law.”

It's this human cost that makes counterfeit goods one of the most insidiously dangerous criminal activities in the world today.

London-based intellectual property lawyer Mary Bagnall describes scenes of horror — children chained to sewing machines, people locked in underground factories in remote corners of China — that characterize an industry so lucrative yet so low-risk that some crime gangs are getting out of the drugs and people-trafficking businesses and into fakes.

Online marketplaces strive to keep fakes off their sites to protect their own brand integrity. Ryan Moore, eBay's global corporate affairs and communications manager, said the company works with “brand owners, retailers and law enforcement agencies to combat bad activity.”

Nevertheless, reality prevails.

“It's a vast market, and consumers always have an appetite for a bargain,” Cope said. “Until they can easily identify whether those goods are genuine or not, it will be very difficult for them to make that choice.”