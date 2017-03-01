Mexican company completes purchase of former PPG glass plants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vitro SAB de CV of Mexico said Wednesday it has completed its acquisition of Pittsburgh Glass Works' automotive glass manufacturing business, including the Creighton Plant in East Deer and other Western Pennsylvania facilities.

The Creighton plant, with 270 employees, produces windshields and other glass for the auto industry, and opened in 1883 as PPG Industries Inc's original glass plant. East Deer officials have said the plant is the township's largest employer and taxpayer.

Vitro purchased Pittsburgh Glass Works' original equipment manufacturer glass business from Chicago-based LKQ Corp., closing a $310 million deal announced in December. The final price is subject to post-closing adjustments, Vitro officials said.

Headquartered on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Pittsburgh Glass Works facilities include seven manufacturing plants, two satellite facilities and two float glass furnaces in the U.S. In Pennsylvania, they include a Meadville plant with two float glass lines, and a fabrication facility in Tipton near State College, in addition to the East Deer plant.

Vitro representatives have said the facilities will remain open.

A Pittsburgh Glass Works plant in Poland and equity in two joint ventures, one each in Mexico and China, are part of the sale.

In October, Vitro purchased PPG's former flat glass business.

Kim Leonard is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4674 or kleonard@tribweb.com.