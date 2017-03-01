Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Hershey expects to cut 15 percent of global workforce

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Hershey says it expects to cut its global workforce by about 15 percent, with the reductions coming mostly from hourly employees outside the United States.

The Pennsylvania-based maker of Reese's, Kit Kat and Twizzlers also cut its long-term sales growth forecast to between 2 percent and 4 percent, down from the previous 3 percent to 5 percent. Hershey, which gets the majority of its revenue from North America, attributed the lowered expectations to “changes in U.S. shopping habits” and challenges overseas.

The job cuts, which could come to about 2,700 workers, are part of Hershey's plan to improve its operating profit margin over the next three years, and the company said it will share more details on the measures in the future. Other major packaged food makers including Coca-Cola Co., General Mills Inc. and Kellogg Co. have been slashing costs as sales growth has slowed.

During a meeting with analysts in New York on Wednesday, Hershey CEO Michele Buck noted that the chocolate and candy category is nevertheless well positioned because it is “highly impulsive” with “expandable consumption.” And she noted that the company plans to benefit from the snacking trend in the U.S. that has people eating more frequently throughout the day.

Already, Hershey has been trying to transform its portfolio of products to better take advantage of that behavior, particularly as people look for snacks that promise some sort of nutritional benefit. For instance, the company recently introduced “snack mixes” that include its chocolates and ingredients like nuts and pretzel balls. It also acquired a meat jerky company in response to the demand for snacks with protein, and said it will look for other acquisition opportunities.

J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said he believes many of the job cuts announced by Hershey will come from Shanghai Golden Monkey, a Chinese candy company Hershey acquired in 2014. Hershey has reported declining chocolate sales at its China business in recent quarters, and Goldman called the acquisition “largely disappointing.”

Hershey is expecting pretax charges of up to $425 million over the next three years as a result of its plan to improve the operating margin, which includes the costs of closing plants and offices and other expenses related to job cuts.

Hershey Co. operates eight factories and eight distribution centers outside the United States. As of December, it employed approximately 16,300 full-time and 1,680 part-time employees worldwide. A 15 percent workforce reduction would therefore represent about 2,700 employees.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.