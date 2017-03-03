Yellen signals Fed will likely raise rates in March

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said a March rate hike would be “appropriate” if the economy continues to evolve as expected, signaling that the central bank will likely raise its benchmark interest rate sooner than many economists and investors had expected just a few weeks ago.

Until as recently as last week, Wall Street saw a rate hike as likelier in June. But in remarks made to the Executives Club of Chicago on Friday, Yellen cited a strong job market and rising inflation.

Although some analysts have speculated that the accelerated timetable for the rate increases could lead to more of an overall, Yellen appeared to affirm the Fed's position of three quarter-point rate hikes this year.

“At our meeting later this month, the Committee will evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with our expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate,” Yellen's prepared remarks read.

“With the job market strengthening and inflation rising toward our target, the median assessment of FOMC participants as of last December was that a cumulative 3⁄ 4 percentage point increase in the target range for the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate over the course of this year,” Yellen said, adding that the Fed is projecting “additional gradual rate hikes in 2018 and 2019.”

Elsewhere in the speech, she indicated that the economy was meeting the Fed's expectations. “The economy has essentially met the employment portion of our mandate and inflation is moving closer to our 2 percent objective,” she said.

Yellen's remarks follow a blitz of statements from other high-profile members of the Federal Reserve this week who suggested a rate increase could happen at the Fed's meeting in mid-March, earlier than what many investors had expected.

As of Friday midday, the odds of a March rate hike were above 80 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch program, up from only 25 percent at the beginning of February.

In her comments, Yellen said the economy still faces challenges, such as sluggish gains in incomes, especially for those on the bottom of the ladder. But she also warned against the Fed waiting too long to raise rates in an environment of stronger economic growth.