Business Headlines

Banks, health care companies lead stocks slightly higher

The Associated Press | Friday, March 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

A late wave of buying helped nudge U.S. stock indexes slightly higher Friday after a day of mostly listless trading.

Banks and health care stocks climbed the most as investors priced in an increasing likelihood that interest rates will rise in the coming months.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.74 points, or 0.01 percent, to 21,005.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 1.20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,383.12.

The Nasdaq composite index added 9.53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,870.75. Small-company stocks fell. The Russell 2000 index slipped 1.54 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,394.13.

An increased likelihood of higher interest rates gave several stocks a modest lift, including banks, which stand to make healthier profits from lending as rates rise. Bank of the Ozarks added $1.09, or 2 percent, to $56.24, while Signature Bank rose $2.79, or 1.7 percent, to $162.24. Not faring as well were real estate, utilities and phone company stocks, which tend to lose favor among yield-seeking investors when interest rates rise. “If yields are going up you don't need to buy those stocks to get your yield, you just buy 10-Year Treasury notes,” said John Canally, chief economic strategist for LPL Financial.

Bond prices were little changed after pulling back from an early climb. The 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 2.48 percent. Wall Street's slight gains on Friday left the stock market hovering near its latest record highs set on Wednesday.

