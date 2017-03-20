Hempfield store's open house to feature artisan wares, vendors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Open house to feature artisan wares, vendors

Your Favorite Things, a Hempfield store that sells goods from more than 50 local crafters and artisans, plans its next open house with sales, raffles and other activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 8.

Owner Amy Weir said the twice-a-year events have been growing, “so much so that we have started taking it outdoors as well.”

Shoppers at the next event at the store in the WOW Outlets can hear a local band and visit The Funnel Cake Men, Miss Meatball and Wings & Things food trucks, which will donate 25 percent of sales to the Mended Little Hearts of Southwestern Pennsylvania support program.

Another vendor, Miss Rhonda's Current Vintage Mobile Boutique, will set up a truck outside the store at 212 Outlet Way.

Weir opened her store four years ago after working at her mother's shop, Patty Weir's Paperbacks on South Main Street in Greensburg. In addition to crafters' merchandise, Your Favorite Things takes some vintage items on consignment.

Fitness studio open in downtown New Ken

New Kensington native Marci Lynn Wiggins opened Tight-N-Tone Fitness Studio on Dec. 12 in the city, and has been offering group aerobic classes and various other activities.

The studio at 936 Fourth Ave. operates from mid-morning to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. In addition to fitness programs, Wiggins plans sessions on topics ranging from financial literacy to nutrition and youth development.

The 2,400-square-foot space includes a 58-foot-long workout arena, an aerobic tile martial arts floor and strength training station, Wiggins said. Group aerobics instructor Qualin Pitts provides personal training, Wiggins said. She plans a grand opening on the six-month anniversary in June.

Gas instruments maker updates image, adds products

Bacharach Inc., which makes refrigerant gas leak detection instruments and other devices, updated its website and logo and said it soon will launch new products and services.

The Washington Township-based company dates to 1909, when Hermann Bacharach began providing Pittsburgh mines with air flow meters and gas measuring instruments imported from Germany.

Bacharach, acquired by PNC Equity in 2007, currently has 104 employees and has been in the New Kensington area since 2001. In addition to detectors used to check for leaks in grocery store freezer cases, for example, it makes refrigerant monitors, combustion and emission analyzers, and tools used in the air conditioning industry. Bacharach doesn't disclose sales figures.

Second spin for Wooden Bobbin

Longtime Ligonier shoppers may remember The Wooden Bobbin, a primitive antiques and handcrafted items store that operated for 10 years and closed around 2001.

Owner Becky Smith is back in business in the town, this time at 211 E. Main St., with a French country-style store that sells merchandise ranging from antiques to dried flowers to handcrafted silver jewelry by local designer Tristine Herb.

Smith's new store, also called The Wooden Bobbin, opened March 1; planned hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Smith said she moved to North Carolina after closing the previous Wooden Bobbin, but has returned. “This is my second time in town, on East Main Street,” she said.

Developments reports on new or expanding retail stores and other business news in the Alle-Kiski and Westmoreland County areas. Send items to Kim Leonard, Tribune-Review business/development writer, at kleonard@tribweb.com.