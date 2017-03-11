Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

As Trump rails against trade deficit, economists say there's no easy way to make it go away

The Washington Post | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

The Trump administration has railed against the trade deficit as evidence that America no longer wins.

President Trump and his trade advisers have described the metric, the sum of what the U.S. exports minus what it imports, as the result of failed trade deals. They promised to shrink it.

But as Trump navigates his second month in office, the prospect of significantly reducing the trade deficit looks remote.

Data released last week showed the trade deficit swelling to its largest volume in nearly five years. The trade deficit rose to $48.5 billion in January, widening from $44.3 billion in December as the growth of imports outpaced that of exports. Economists say that, barring dramatic action from the Trump administration that could hurt the economy, the figure is probably set to continue increasing.

The economy is performing better than many other economies around the world, says Eswar Prasad, a senior professor of trade policy at Cornell University. That means that U.S. consumers have the ability to buy goods from abroad, but consumers abroad are unlikely to buy much from the United States, a dynamic which increases the trade deficit.

In addition, the prospect of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, perhaps as soon as mid-March, is likely to attract more global investment to the United States, Prasad said. That drives up the value of the dollar, which makes imports seem relatively cheap for U.S. consumers.

“Left to itself, the trade deficit would probably rise, simply because the U.S. economy is doing a lot better than most of its trading partners,” Prasad said.

Trump's policies, like a tax cut for individuals and corporations, could also encourage the trade deficit to rise, said Stan Veuger, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. These policies would likely boost growth and attract foreign investment into the United States — another factor which pushes up the value of the dollar and boosts the trade deficit.

In fact, economists say that one of the only ways the Trump administration could reliably reduce the trade deficit is by derailing trade itself. If the Trump administration enacts tariffs and other tough barriers to trade, that could potentially spark a trade war and cause imports and exports to fall. But in the process, the administration could also trigger a slowdown in economic growth.

At a conference Monday in Washington, Peter Navarro, the director of Trump's National Trade Council, reiterated the administration's focus on the trade deficit. The Trump administration policy is one of “free and fair and truly reciprocal trade that begins and ends with the belief that bilateral trade deficits do indeed matter,” he said.

