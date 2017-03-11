Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Glassdoor's list of top-paying jobs dominated by tech, health care

The Washington Post | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Being a “scrum master” may sound like something a rugby player does, or a job that does not sound all that inviting to many. But for people who know how to run software projects according to certain quick-changing, small-group management principles, it is one of the 25 highest-paying jobs in the United States — and there are more than 2,000 openings for it.

That is according to Glassdoor, the jobs and salary website, which released its third annual list of the best-paying jobs in America last week. In addition to the obscure-sounding scrum master, the list includes 10 other technology-related jobs, as well as six health care job titles and three finance-industry careers.

Indeed, very few of the jobs among the top 25 are not solely related to those three industries.

“High pay continues to be tied to demand skills, higher education and working in jobs that are protected from competition or automation,” Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain said in an emailed statement. “That is why we see several jobs within the technology and health care industries.”

Yet, while jobs from the tech industry dominate the list once again, not one tech job ended up in the top five. Instead, health care jobs showed up in four of the top five spots.

For the third year in a row, “physician” took the top slot, with a median base salary of $187,876. Pharmacy managers ($149,064) and pharmacists ($125,847) popped up at No. 2 and No. 5. “Medical science liaisons” ($132,842) — specialists who work for pharmaceutical or biotech companies to establish relationships with medical experts — came in at No. 4. Patent attorneys rounded out the top five, at No. 3.

Other health care jobs that were new to the list this year include nurse practitioner (No. 14, $104,144) and physician assistant (No. 7, $112,529, which also showed up in 2015).

To create its list, Glassdoor relies on salary reports from U.S. employees who filled out information on its site over the past year, and only considers job titles that have at least 100 salary reports for the list. Therefore, the list is limited in scope by who submits reports and, to some extent, by how they choose to describe or categorize their jobs. As a result, the list is meant to be more of a general snapshot than a comprehensive study.

“For the everyday job-seeker, it provides more of a guide,” Glassdoor spokeswoman Allison Berry said. “It certainly is not a perfect science.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.