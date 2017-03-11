Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Eskimo village aims to serve up reindeer meat far and wide

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:27 p.m.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A remote Eskimo village on a tundra-covered island in western Alaska is hoping to counter its steep unemployment rate and achieve greater self-sufficiency through one of its few resources: reindeer meat.

Mekoryuk's tribal government is expanding its commercial reindeer venture with a herd introduced a century ago to Nunivak Island, 40 miles off the coast in the Bering Sea.

The Cup'ig Eskimo community of 200 had a similar operation in the past, with a regulated slaughterhouse that allowed it to sell reindeer meat to a broad market that included high-end Denver restaurants.

“The idea behind this was to try to re-establish that market and the whole process here,” said Dale Smith, the tribe's operations director.

The earlier operation went downhill after the villager who was considered its driving force died in a 1996 helicopter crash while surveying the island's far-ranging reindeer.

Alaska Commercial Co. carries Nunivak's reindeer meat at 20 of its northernmost stores. The reindeer carcasses are sent in halves to Anchorage, where they are processed into cuts and packaged by company workers, general manager Walter Pickett said.

“Right now, our demand exceeds the supply,” he said, adding that the chain would like to buy more reindeer as the supply increases.

