Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

JPMorgan prepares wealth clients for change in IRAs

Reuters | Monday, March 13, 2017, 5:48 p.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase & Co. has sent some wealth management customers letters this month notifying them that they could be moved to the firm's self-directed platform soon ahead of a pending Labor Department retirement regulation, the bank said Monday.

While implementation of the Labor Department's fiduciary rule may ultimately be delayed, the letters went out as part of a plan the bank announced in November to end retirement accounts that pay financial advisers commissions.

Clients of Chase Wealth Management, Private Bank and J.P. Morgan Securities who had individual retirement accounts were given the option to either choose to pay a financial adviser a flat fee based on how much money they have invested, or an online platform to manage their retirement account themselves.

The move only affected a small portion of J.P. Morgan's clients because only 5 percent of the $1.1 trillion in client assets managed at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management & Investment Solutions are in retirement accounts. However, some clients had not yet responded with an answer as to which option they wanted.

Clients who had not chosen one received the letters in early March notifying them that by April 7 they may be moved to the self-directed platform unless they respond with another preference. The letter also included a condition that if the Labor Department rule is delayed the bank, may not move all of these accounts.

“We wanted to make sure we gave clients ample opportunity to decide which option they preferred,” said JPMorgan Chase spokesman Darin Oduyoye, adding that the bank has invested in building out its online self-directed services.

Last September, the bank announced it had bought a stake in InvestCloud, a software company that it will use to customize its website and mobile apps for its wide-ranging client base.

The fiduciary rule aims to put the interests of retirement investors first by eliminating potential conflicts of interest for advisers, such as investments that pay different levels of commissions.

As a result, JPMorgan, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Commonwealth Financial Network, among others, have chosen to gradually phase out retirement accounts that pay commissions.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.