Business Headlines

Stocks hold steady at start of jam-packed week

The Associated Press | Monday, March 13, 2017, 10:18 p.m.

Updated 41 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Stocks held steady in a calm day of trading Monday, but the storm may be coming.

This upcoming week is full of events that could swing markets: The Federal Reserve may raise interest rates, more countries around the world may move to shake up the economic status quo and several high-profile updates on the economy are due.

That's all in the near future, though. Monday's calendar was decidedly light, and the Standard & Poor's 500 index flipped between modest gains and losses before closing at 2,373.47, up just 0.87 points, just 0.04 percent. It remains within 1 percent of its record, which was set earlier this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.50 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,881.48. The Nasdaq rose 14.06 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,875.78. Three stocks rose for every two that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

In such a hectic week, one event still stands out from the rest: the Federal Reserve's meeting on interest rates, which begins Tuesday and ends Wednesday. Most investors expect the Fed to raise rates for only the third time since they went to nearly zero during the financial crisis in 2008.

