Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Trump's pro-business agenda boosts CEOs' hiring, investment plans

Usa Today | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
In this Aug. 31, 2016 photo, a coal mine owned by West Virginia gubernatorial candidate Jim Justice sits idle near Hindman, Ky. Justice's coal companies owe millions in taxes to several Kentucky counties amid a decline in coal production. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)
REUTERS
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at a Remain in the EU campaign event attended by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (not shown) at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth, southern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Updated 1 hour ago

The nation's top CEOs stepped up their hiring and investment plans in the first quarter amid a burst of confidence over President Trump's pro-business agenda, showing no signs that early political roadblocks had dimmed their optimism.

Meanwhile, small business optimism pulled back slightly but remained near its recent record high.

“CEOs are increasingly positive about the direction of U.S. economy,” said Joshua Bolten, the head of Business Roundtable, an association of chief executives of the nation's leading companies. “I think it's fair to say that CEOs see the business environment as improving with the president's focus on jobs and growth.”

Forty-one percent of CEOs plan to increase hiring in the next six months, up from 35 percent in the fourth quarter, according to a Business Round­table survey. Just 18 percent expect to reduce employment, down from 30 percent late last year.

And 46 percent of the top executives intend to increase capital spending, up from 35 percent. Just 13 percent plan to rein in such investment, down from 21 percent.

Their more expansive plans are rooted in an optimistic outlook. Seventy-eight percent of those surveyed believe sales will rise in the next six months, up from 67 percent in the prior quarter. Just 4 percent expect sales to fall, down from 14 percent.

The Business Roundtable's overall index, which combines all these elements, jumped to 93.3 from 74.2, the first time it cleared its historical average of 79.8 in nearly two years.

Trump's plan to reduce corporate taxes has faced hurdles, with many senators opposing a border adjustment tax on imports, for example. And Trump has yet to lay out his $1 trillion plan to upgrade the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and highways.

But the president has taken steps to roll back financial and other regulations, and that's largely stoking the executives' confidence in the administration's early days. Fifty-two percent of those surveyed said tax reform would be the best policy for creating a pro-growth environment, followed by the 27 percent who cited regulatory reforms.

Speaking of cutting regulations, Bolten said, “The Trump administration has started off very aggressively and very positively.”

He added, “It's never easy to do tax reform, but this is a great opportunity. We are optimistic that if businesses, Congress and the administration work together, we'll do what we need to get across the finish line.”

Jamie Dimon, chairman of the Roundtable and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said he had high hopes for infrastructure upgrades. “This country has not built a new airport in 30 years,” he said.

Dimon said he isn't worried that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes will slow the 7 12-year-old recovery. “If the Fed is raising rates into a strong environment, the strong environment is far more important than a raise of 25 basis points.”

The Fed raised its benchmark short-term rate by a quarter percentage point at a meeting that ended Wednesday. That was just its third hike in the past 11 years, though Fed officials are forecasting at least two more such moves in 2017.

Separately, a monthly index of small business optimism dipped in February — with hiring and investment plans edging down — but it remained near record highs following the largest ever monthly increase in December after the election. Small firms took a more cautious view of whether Trump can turn his blueprint into reality, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

“The sustainability (of the post-election surge in optimism) and whether it will lead to actual economic growth depends on Washington's ability to deliver on the agenda that small businesses voted for in November,” said NFIB CEO Juanita Duggan. “If the health care and tax policy discussions continue without action, optimism will fade.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.