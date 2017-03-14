Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Another drop for oil prices pulls stock indexes lower

Wire Reports | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 10:12 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Stock indexes sank Tuesday after yet another drop in the price of oil dragged down shares across the energy industry. Other areas of the market saw modest losses as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve, which began a two-day policy meeting on interest rates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 8.02 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,365.45. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.11, or 0.2 percent, to 20,837.37. The Nasdaq composite fell 18.97, or 0.3 percent, to 5,856.82. Two stocks fell on the New York Stock Exchange for every one that rose.

The price of oil has been slipping on concerns that supplies will outweigh demand. It's dropped from nearly $55 per barrel in late February to $47.72 on Tuesday, down 68 cents, or 1.4 percent. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, fell 43 cents to $50.92 per barrel in London.

It's the seventh straight decline in the price of oil. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 fell 1.1 percent, the largest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Marathon Oil fell 52 cents, or 3.3 percent, to $15.32.

“None of the data you're getting is good if you're trying to increase (crude) prices; it doesn't look like oil supply is diminishing,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

Lower oil prices help to curb inflation, and bond yields sank in tandem. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.59 percent from 2.63 percent late Monday. The 30-year yield sank to 3.18 percent from 3.21 percent, while the two-year yield dipped to 1.37 percent from 1.38 percent.

Stocks of smaller companies sank more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks lost 0.6 percent, double the decline of the S&P 500 index of the largest stocks.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.