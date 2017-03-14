Fed rate increase probably won't boost your savings account soon

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday — which would make it the third such rate increase since the end of the financial crisis.

You've probably seen the increases affect the rates for credit cards, home equity lines of credit and other loans. But it may be a while before the Fed's rate increases start to make a difference in one key area of your finances: your savings account.

“People need to get used to the idea of (saving account) rates being low,” says Alan MacEachin, a corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.

In the past, Fed rate increases have meant better yields on savings accounts. The higher rates make it possible for banks and credit unions to charge more for loans, leaving them with more revenue that can be passed on to consumers in the form of higher yields on savings accounts.

But after the financial crisis, which made many consumers more nervous about investing or spending money, many financial institutions are already so flush with cash that they don't have much of a motivation to bump up the yields on savings accounts, says Sean McQuay, a credit and banking expert with the personal finance website NerdWallet. Although some firms have started to pass those higher rates on to savers, the Fed may have to raise rates a few more times before better yields on savings accounts become the norm, McQuay says.

Yields on savings vehicles, such as money market accounts, CDs and traditional savings accounts, have stayed relatively flat since December 2015, when the Fed first began raising interest rates after the crisis. As of last Wednesday, the average yield on money market accounts was 0.11 percent, little changed from 0.10 in December 2015, according to the bank comparison website Bankrate.com.

In contrast, consumers are being squeezed by higher rates on credit and other variable loans, which are affected directly by a Fed rate increase.