Carmike theaters in Hempfield, Delmont, Buffalo Township to close for AMC name change

Carmike movie theaters in Hempfield, Delmont and Buffalo Township are set to close for one day early next week, and for most of another day the following week, so they can be converted to the AMC name.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is switching hundreds of Carmike theaters to one of three AMC brands, following the Kansas-based company's $1.2 billion buyout of smaller rival Carmike Cinemas Inc. The acquisition makes AMC the biggest U.S. movie theater operator.

At Westmoreland Mall, Carmike's Greensburg 15 multi­plex will tentatively close all day Monday, and again on March 27 until that evening, so that new signs and other fixtures and equipment can be installed, AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan said.

The multiplex is to open at 7 p.m. March 27 as the AMC Westmoreland 15, he said.

AMC-branded theaters could feature recliner seating, bars changed to the MacGuffins name and large-format auditoriums such as IMAX, according to the company's website. They also will have “innovative” menus and Coca-Cola Freestyle machines with more than 100 drink flavors, AMC said.

Two other area theaters will close temporarily, Noonan said, adding that these dates also are tentative:

• Carmike South Pike 10 in Buffalo Township is to close all day Monday, and on March 27 until 7 p.m. — when it will reopen as the AMC Classic South Pike 10.

• Carmike Delmont 12 will close all day Tuesday, and for most of March 28. The rebranded AMC Classic Delmont 12 will open at 7 p.m. March 28.

AMC describes its AMC Classic brand as “fun, friendly, local theaters” with foods such as pretzel bites, nachos and refillable popcorn buckets. The company also runs AMC Dine-In theaters in some markets, with restaurant menus and cocktail bars.

Ticket prices won't change significantly when the theaters convert, AMC said on its website. Carmike gift cards will be accepted, and customers can convert Carmike rewards points to the AMC Stubs program.

Before the acquisition, AMC already was the world's biggest theater operator, with about 388 theaters in 33 states and the District of Columbia as of late September. Carmike, based in Columbus, Ga., listed 271 theaters in 41 states.

In Western Pennsylvania, Carmike theaters in Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon and Uniontown also will convert to the AMC name.

