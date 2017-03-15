Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Retail sales falter; pace of inflation accelerates

Reuters | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 10:27 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.

The marginal increase in retail sales reported Wednesday by the Commerce Department was the latest sign the economy lost further momentum in the first quarter.

“Should inflation continue to firm and consumer spending remain solid, we expect the Fed will hike again in June, and at least three times this year,” said Michael Hanson, chief economist at TD Securities in New York.

The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up 0.1 percent last month, the weakest reading since August, amid declines in purchases of automobiles and discretionary spending.

January's retail sales were, however, revised up to show a 0.6 percent rise instead of the previously reported 0.4 percent advance. That left retail sales rising 5.7 percent in 12 months through February, underscoring the strength in domestic demand.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales rose 0.1 percent after an upwardly revised 0.8 percent jump in January. These so-called core retail sales, which correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, were previously reported to have increased 0.4 percent in January.

The government delayed the issuing of tax refunds this year as part of efforts to combat fraud.

“The later-than-usual processing of income tax refunds may have hampered consumer spending. However, the IRS has now caught up to last year's pace, and so spending could get a bump up in March,” said Gus Faucher, deputy chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh.

Tightening labor market conditions, which are steadily lifting wages, continue to underpin consumer spending. Even with retail sales softening in February, domestic demand remains strong enough to generate more inflation in the economy.

In a separate report, the Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index ticked up 0.1 percent last month as a drop in gasoline prices offset increases in the cost of food and rental accommodation. That was the weakest reading in the CPI since July and followed a 0.6 percent jump in January. In the 12 months through February, the CPI accelerated 2.7 percent, the biggest year-on-year gain since March 2012. The CPI rose 2.5 percent in the year through January.

Inflation is firming in part as the 2015 drop, which was driven by lower oil prices, fades from the calculation.

The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, increased 0.2 percent last month as new motor vehicle prices fell and apparel prices moderated after spiking in January. The core CPI increased 0.3 percent in January.

In the 12 months through February, the core CPI increased 2.2 percent after advancing 2.3 percent in January. It was the 15th straight month the year-on-year core CPI remained in the 2.1 percent to 2.3 percent range.

