Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Falling beef prices could make for prime grilling season

Chicago Tribune | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
At The Butcher & Larder, a butcher shop inside the Local Foods store in Chicago, Ill., Elijah Berlow breaks down chucks of beef to be divided into different cuts, plus meat for ground beef and bones for making beef stock. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Updated 1 hour ago

CHICAGO — Brush the snow off that grill and get ready for a grilling season that could be prime for butchers and beef eaters alike.

Retail beef prices on average have been slowly but steadily declining from historic highs two years ago that were largely the result of a yearslong drought in cattle country. The beef industry has rebounded in a big way: This year is expected to be the largest commercial beef production year since 2011, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Add to a competitive grocery industry and, eventually, some decent weather, and beef prices could be just right for consumers this spring and summer.

“We're going to see some of the most aggressive advertising for beef cuts of all types because (retailers) are striving to not just be competitive with their profits, but they're also competing for market share,” said Lance Zimmerman, manager of research, analysis and data for Cattle Fax, a beef industry research group.

“The consumers are going to win and the consumers are going to win in a big way this year,” Zimmerman said.

Some might say it's about time. As the beef supply has replenished in recent years, the drop in cattle prices has outpaced the decline in retail beef prices.

Consider the average steer price for 2016 was about $121 per hundred pounds of meat, its lowest since 2012 when it was about $123, according to the USDA data.

But the 2016 annual average for all fresh beef retail prices — a composite value of beef cuts used to estimate the average retail value of total beef production — was about $5.73 per pound, significantly less than $6.03 in 2015 but still an increase of more than 22 percent from $4.69 in 2012.

That's in part because retailers have taken the opportunity to recoup some of the profits lost two years ago, Zimmerman said. But rising per capita incomes in the United States. and a strong export market for American beef also have kept demand high.

Those retail price figures also don't reflect savings through advertisements, Zimmerman said. Beef advertisements in particular are considered key in driving foot traffic for the four major grilling holidays — Memorial Day, Father's Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.

Deflationary food prices have led consumers back to the meat counter, according to a recent Food Marketing Institute report titled “The Power of Meat.” And while shoppers still consider price per pound the top consideration, they're also increasingly shopping for attributes they consider to be healthier or more sustainable, such as organic and grass-fed beef, the report said.

At The Butcher & Larder in Chicago, beef prices aren't subject to the fluctuations of the commodity market. All of the beef comes from La Pryor Farms in Ottawa, Ill., and generally costs more because it's produced locally, butchered fresh and marketed as being higher in quality.

But head butcher Rob Levitt's business is no less immune to weather and the whim of those who enjoy grilling. Leavitt hopes a favorable winter was a glimpse of what's to come.

“In Chicago, the mentality is that winter is oppressive, so any excuse to get the grill out is a good thing, even if (the unseasonably warm weather) is a little terrifying,” Levitt said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.