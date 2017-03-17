No J.C. Penney stores in Western Pennsylvania to be affected by nationwide closures

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No J.C. Penney stores in Western Pennsylvania will close as part of the company's restructuring to become more profitable and competitive with online retailers, the company announced Friday.

J.C. Penney announced in February that it planned to close 130 to 140 stores nationwide.

The company will shutter 138 stores and one supply chain facility in Florida and relocate a supply chain facility in California, according to a statement released Friday.

About 5,000 jobs will be eliminated as part of the move. Most store closures will occur in June, the retailer said. The list of stores affected can be found here.

The closures represent about 13 percent to 14 percent of the company's current store count and less than 5 percent of total annual sales.

In Western Pennsylvania, J.C. Penney has stores at Ross Park Mall, The Mall at Robinson, Century III Mall in West Mifflin, Monroeville Mall, the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer, Beaver Valley Mall, Clearview Mall in Butler, Westmoreland Mall, Uniontown Mall, Indiana Mall and Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage.

The company is offering a voluntary early retirement program for about 6,000 eligible employees. Friday is the deadline to accept the offer.