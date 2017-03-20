Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette nixes newspaper home delivery it deems 'too costly'
Tom Fontaine | Monday, March 20, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The offices of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on the North Shore on March 20, 2017.

Updated 22 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will stop delivering copies of its newspaper to at least some Westmoreland County home subscribers and retail customers starting April 1.

“Unfortunately, it has become too costly to provide home delivery of our printed newspaper to your service area,” the Post-Gazette wrote in a March 15 letter to home subscribers in the Greensburg area.

The delivery stoppage also will affect Allan Lydic's business.

Lydic, owner of Greensburg Newsstand on West Otterman Street, said he learned from his newspaper carrier about two weeks ago that delivery to the store would cease April 1. Lydic said some of his customers have lamented the impending elimination of single-copy sales. He said he left a message for the Post-Gazette asking if he could pick up single copies elsewhere after April 1, but he hasn't heard back.

“I can certainly go online and get my news, and that's the way my children do it,” Lydic said. “But I have a number of customers who aren't capable or willing to do that. They don't necessarily understand that the world is changing, but it is.”

The Trib's Pittsburgh edition became digital-only on Dec. 1.

Post-Gazette spokeswoman Tracey DeAngelo declined to answer questions Monday from the Tribune-Review.

A union representative for the P-G's editorial staffers said he didn't have information about the company's move.

Print customers who want it can receive a refund within 30 days, the letter said.

The Post-Gazette's average weekday print circulation stood at 159,511 on Dec. 31, down about 400 copies from a year earlier, according to the Alliance for Audited Media. In the same span, the paper's paid Sunday circulation dropped 8.3 percent to 215,048 on Dec. 31, the alliance said.

Tribune-Review staff writer Debra Erdley contributed. Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847 or tfontaine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.