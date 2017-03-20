Pittsburgh Post-Gazette nixes newspaper home delivery it deems 'too costly'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will stop delivering copies of its newspaper to at least some Westmoreland County home subscribers and retail customers starting April 1.

“Unfortunately, it has become too costly to provide home delivery of our printed newspaper to your service area,” the Post-Gazette wrote in a March 15 letter to home subscribers in the Greensburg area.

The delivery stoppage also will affect Allan Lydic's business.

Lydic, owner of Greensburg Newsstand on West Otterman Street, said he learned from his newspaper carrier about two weeks ago that delivery to the store would cease April 1. Lydic said some of his customers have lamented the impending elimination of single-copy sales. He said he left a message for the Post-Gazette asking if he could pick up single copies elsewhere after April 1, but he hasn't heard back.

“I can certainly go online and get my news, and that's the way my children do it,” Lydic said. “But I have a number of customers who aren't capable or willing to do that. They don't necessarily understand that the world is changing, but it is.”

The Trib's Pittsburgh edition became digital-only on Dec. 1.

Post-Gazette spokeswoman Tracey DeAngelo declined to answer questions Monday from the Tribune-Review.

A union representative for the P-G's editorial staffers said he didn't have information about the company's move.

Print customers who want it can receive a refund within 30 days, the letter said.

The Post-Gazette's average weekday print circulation stood at 159,511 on Dec. 31, down about 400 copies from a year earlier, according to the Alliance for Audited Media. In the same span, the paper's paid Sunday circulation dropped 8.3 percent to 215,048 on Dec. 31, the alliance said.

Tribune-Review staff writer Debra Erdley contributed. Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847 or tfontaine@tribweb.com.