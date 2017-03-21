Pittsburgh data storage firm Avere Systems earns Google investment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fast-growing Avere Systems , a Pittsburgh-based data storage company, landed Google as a new investor in its latest round of funding.

Avere announced Tuesday it recently received a $14 million investment, bringing the total amount invested in the company to nearly $100 million.

“Our cloud business is growing at triple digits, so over 100 percent,” CEO Ron Bianchini told the Tribune-Review on Tuesday.

Bianchini said the company's data center storage business — traditional flash or disk storage — is still growing by double digits despite the company's focus on cloud innovations.

Avere manufactures storage hardware and software that helps companies make use of the public cloud to store data and host applications. Bianchini said the company's technology can help firms better use cloud storage and reduces the delay experienced when accessing data stored on the cloud.

In an Avere system, data on the cloud acts as if it is stored locally. They system can also be used to host computing power on the cloud instead of local servers, Bianchini said.

The company's products are used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University and several movie and entertainment production companies. Framestore, a visual effects company, used Avere products on the film Gravity to manage the huge rendering and storage jobs required for the movie.

Avere was founded in 2008. The company employs about 80 people in its Troy Hill offices near the Heinz Lofts. There are 120 employees companywide, Bianchini said.

The $14 million in new funding will help the company expand its current offerings, Bianchini said. The money will add a few more employees in Pittsburgh and more sales and marketing employees globally.

The recent funding round tapped the company's existing investors but also brought in Google. Bianchini said the investment reflects the company's success in its partnership with Google. Avere launched its product on the Google Cloud Platform in 2015 and was named the Google Cloud Platform Technology Partner of the Year.