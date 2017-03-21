Online tool targets transparency

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday launched an online submission tool in its latest effort to become more efficient and encourage transparency between the oil and gas industry and the public.

According to a DEP news release, the e-submission public review tool makes documents submitted electronically by unconventional oil and gas operators more quickly available to the public.

“Electronic document submission improves the process for all involved, reducing redundancy and the potential for errors and, importantly, making information about unconventional well sites more quickly available for citizens,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.

Documents previously were submitted in paper form. However, filing electronically is required under DEP oil and gas regulations implemented in October.

The Marcellus Shale Coalition sued the DEP shortly after the new rules were implemented.

Old regulations applied to “surface activities related to oil and gas production, such as water replacement standards, waste handling, site restoration and spill reporting,” coalition officials wrote. The updated rule “reaches beyond these activities to pipelines and impoundments.”

The group appreciates DEP's efforts to modernize and enhance transparency around the industry's permitting process, coalition President David Spigelmyer said Tuesday in a statement.

“While this is a positive step forward, significant work is needed to ensure Pennsylvania's permitting process provides much-needed consistency and predictability, which is critical to attracting job-creating investment,” Spigelmyer said, adding the coalition is committed to working with DEP to make that happen.

The DEP change is better late than never, said Pennsylvania Environmental Council President Davitt Woodwell.

“It's a good move, a good step for the permitting process. Just for efficiencies and eventual transparency as well,” Woodwell said. “For years, (DEP) have been saying they need to upgrade their technology game and this is a step toward that.”

Woodwell said becoming more efficient is a good use of DEP's budget, which has sustained a 40 percent loss and 25 percent staff reduction over the last 14 years.

“But regardless of federal funding issues, … DEP needs to do this regardless and catch up with the industry and the public who are all using technology,” Woodwell said.

DEP spokeswoman Deborah Klenotic said 32 operators have electronically filed more than 1,200 documents online so far. Before the online tool, DEP stored the documents at field offices.

The DEP news release said the e-submission public review tool allows searches of categorized documents for a specific well site or for all wells run by one operator broken down by county.

For a full list or to view documents, visit www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/eSubmissionPublicSearch/ .

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.